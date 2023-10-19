Assassin's Creed Nexus is one of the most immersive assassin experiences coming out, thanks to it being a VR game. If you are wondering what the game is like, then you're in luck, as Ubisoft just released a gameplay overview for Assassin's Creed Nexus on the Meta Quest 2 and 3 VR systems.

The gameplay overview shows off first-person Assassin gameplay, something that previous games did not have. It showed various actions that players can do in regular Assassin's Creed games, such as wielding the Hidden Blade, stealth, and even the Leap of Faith. The overview also dives into how the development team makes all this possible. They also touched on how they took the fifteen-years-old franchise to a whole new level of immersion.

In Nexus, players can play as one of three of the game's main Assassins: Ezio, Connor, and Kassandra. While taking control of these characters, players will have to do everything they do, namely parkour, stealth, and of course, combat. For starters, let's talk about the game's parkour system.

The development team behind Assassin's Creed Nexus has taken great care and attention to detail in its parkour mechanics. In particular, they made sure to craft large open-urban environments, or open-maps, which really come to life in VR. Players will be able to traverse these open-maps intuitively with a sense of freedom and realism that players have never before experienced in the series.

After parkour is stealth, the center of the Assassin's Creed Nexus VR experience. Using the positional tracking, players will have to physically sneak around in the game, or use social stealth to blend in and tail their targets. Players will have an interactive environment at their disposal. This includes hiding behind or climbing walls to avoid being seen, or by distracting the guards so that they won't see the player. This includes whistling or using throwable objects in the surrounding area.

Finally, there's combat. The game introduces innovative physical gestures for blocking, parrying, and executing takedowns. This provides players with an engaging and empowering combat system. Not only that but each Assassin also has their own set of weapons. Be it Connor's tomahawks, Kassandra's bow, or Ezio's hidden blades, players have a variety of weapons at their disposal.

What's even more interesting is that the developers included a whole lot of comfort features. This is for players with all types of VR sensitivity and helps make playing the game more comfortable. For example, players can partially or completely remove locomotion through space. They can also enable Fear of Heights mode to reduce vertigo and more.

Ubisoft Red Storm is leading the development of the game. Their aim is to let players choose how they achieve their objectives as they make their way through the open maps. Whether players want to stealth their way through the mission, or fight everyone they meet, players will be able to do what they want in this full-length Assassin's Creed game.

That's all for the contents of the Assassin's Creed Nexus VR gameplay overview. This game is the first AAA VR title of the franchise and will come out on November 16, 2023. It will be available on the Meta Quest Platform, including the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and the Meta Quest Pro. Players can now wishlist the game on the Meta Quest Store page.

