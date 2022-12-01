Published December 1, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 6 min read

Fantasy basketball is always an exciting way to keep tabs on the NBA season as it progresses, and so far this season, fantasy owners have been challenged early and often. With that in mind, it feels like a good time to update our top fantasy basketball centers list through the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season.

Finding a solid center can be a bit of a tough task nowadays, and with some of the players on our list from before the season struggling through poor play or injuries, it has been a cause for some turnover on the list this season. While this is obviously subject to change as the season progresses, these 15 centers were the most productive through the first quarter of the season, so let’s jump into the list.

15. Jakob Poeltl

The San Antonio Spurs rebuild and constant trade rumors surrounding him haven’t stopped Jakob Poeltl from putting together a strong season for the Spurs. Poeltl is basically averaging a double-double at this point (12.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG) while also chipping in a career-high 3.5 assists per game. Poeltl will likely hang around the backend of this list all season long, even if he does end up getting traded.

14. Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac has seen a sharp increase in his minutes for the Los Angeles Clippers, and his production has taken a step forward as a result. Zubac is averaging a double-double (10.7 PPG, 11.5 RPG) while also chipping in 1.8 blocks per game. He may not have a super high ceiling, but his floor when it comes to points and rebounds makes him a solid option at center.

13. Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic’s role in the Chicago Bulls offense continues to be perplexing. His role has been diminished once again, and while his numbers are still strong (15.6 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 3 APG, 47.7 FG%, 34.4 3P%) you can’t help but feel disappointed by his production. Vucevic has time to turn things around, and while being in the top 15 here is nothing to scoff at, his struggles are quite concerning.

12. Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk has proven he can be effective when he’s used in the right situations, and so far the Utah Jazz have done a great job of getting the best out of him this season. Olynyk isn’t your typical center, as relies on strong shooting for his production, but fantasy points are fantasy points. It may not be sustainable, but Olynyk has been a steal for fantasy owners early on this season.

11. Nic Claxton

The Brooklyn Nets probably need some help at center, but Nic Claxton is doing his best to hold down the fort for the time being. He’s setting career-highs in points, rebounds, and blocks per game right now, while leading the league in field goal percentage (he’s hitting 72.5 percent of his shots). Claxton has been a revelation, and the scary thing is he’s still available in over 25 percent of leagues right now.

10. Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been his usual dominant self when he’s been on the floor, but he’s only played in 14 games so far, setting him back in the early going. He’s a top center when he’s been playing (31.1 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.9 APG, 51.1 FG%) and it’s impressive that he still cracked the top ten despite playing far less games than everyone else here. Expect Embiid to jump back up this list in a short time.

9. Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez’s role has increased in a big way for the Milwaukee Bucks early on this season, and he’s rewarded them with a stellar start to the campaign. Lopez’s numbers are as good as they’ve looked in the past few years (15.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 50.2 FG%, 40.2 3P%) but it’s his league-leading 2.9 blocks per game that have truly helped him emerge as a top ten center early on this season.

8. Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley’s production (15 PPG, 9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 55.5 FG%) is virtually identical to his 2021-22 campaign, and while it’s been a bit disappointing to see him struggle to take a step forward so far, Mobley has remained an elite fantasy center. But until he makes that jump forward, Mobley will likely hover around the backend of the top ten.

7. Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has been asked to do more for the Miami Heat, and he’s delivered so far this season. He’s an elite all-around player, and while some of the things he does don’t show up in fantasy basketball, his 20.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game give him a solid floor that helps him remain a top option at center. He could make a charge at a top five spot if he keeps playing like this.

6. Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis remains a one-of-a-kind fantasy asset, as he does a little bit of everything, but he does it well. Sabonis is currently on pace to average a double-double for the fourth straight season, while still making a huge impact as a passer (6.4 assists per game) that not many other centers can. If Sabonis’ role on offense increases, he will be a top five center this season.

5. Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been struggling to figure out how to make all of their pieces work together early on this season, but Karl-Anthony Towns has managed to ignore that and remain a strong fantasy producer. Towns’ line looks a bit different (20.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 5.3 APG, 50.5 FG%) but he’s still remained effective. Unfortunately, he will miss the next month or so with a calf injury now.

4. Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis is certainly an unexpected presence in the top five of this list, but he’s been really solid for the Washington Wizards early on this season. He’s been an effective 20 point scorer for them on a nightly basis, while also chipping in 8.7 boards per game. Porzingis may ultimately fall out of the top five, but he’s been as consistent as they come early on this season.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has only played 17 games this season, but still managed to find a way to crack the top three of this list. “The Greek Freak” has been phenomenal when he’s played (31.3 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 5.5 APG, 53.3 FG%) and assuming he can stay healthy, he should be able to remain at the top of this fantasy basketball centers list.

2. Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic hasn’t had to do as much for the Denver Nuggets early on this season with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back, but he’s still been one of the best fantasy players in the league this season. Jokic remains the ultimate jack-of-all-trades (22.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.9 APG, 62.9 FG%) and it wouldn’t be surprising to ultimately see him emerge at the top of the fantasy basketball centers list.

1. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has been unreal for the Los Angeles Lakers early on this season. He’s back to his old ways, as he’s scoring over 26 points per game on great efficiency from the field, leading the league in rebounds per game with 12.7, and blocking 2.3 shots per game. Davis has been on fire lately, and if he keeps it up, it’s tough to see anyone catching him at the top of the center rankings this season.