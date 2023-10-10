The NBA season is just around the corner, and fantasy basketball enthusiasts are gearing up for another exciting year. Shooting guards are a crucial position in fantasy basketball, and the 2023-24 NBA season promises to be no different. With a plethora of talented players to choose from, it can be challenging to determine who to draft as the top fantasy basketball shooting guards. In this article, we will identify and rank the top 15 fantasy basketball shooting guards for the upcoming season.

2022-23 NBA Season Summary:

The 2022-23 NBA season was a truly exciting one. We saw the Denver Nuggets winning their first championship in franchise history. Led by MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games in the NBA Finals. Jokic was dominant throughout the finals, averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. Devin Booker was last year's top shooting guard. He averaged 28.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 triples per game. The 2023-24 season promises to be just as exciting, with a loaded field of talented teams and players.

Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Shooting Guards for the 2023-24 NBA Season:

15) Jalen Williams (OKC)

2022-23 stats: 14.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.4 spg.

Anticipate an impressive breakout season from Jalen Williams in the upcoming year. This expectation is based on his promising rookie season performance, where he finished as the runner-up in the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year voting. Williams showcased his smooth midrange scoring abilities, a remarkable pull-up shot arsenal, and a poised demeanor on the court. Watching his progress as a second-year player in 2023-24 promises to be exciting. Even if he maintains his level from 2022-23, he will be a significant asset for Oklahoma City.

14) Tyrese Maxey (PHI)

2022-23 stats: 20.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 0.8 spg.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey stands out with elite quickness, a smooth crossover, and the ability to score from all three levels. That's even against tough defenders. While there's room for improvement in his playmaking and defense, Maxey has the potential to become a future All-Star for the 76ers. The possibility of James Harden leaving the team in a trade could open up more opportunities for Maxey to increase his production in the 2023-24 season. That potentially elevates him to All-Star status and cements his spot among the top fantasy basketball shooting guards.

13) Bradley Beal (PHX)

2022-23 stats: 23.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.4 apg, 0.9 spg.

Bradley Beal joins the Suns and aims to regain his All-Star level of play in 2023-24 after a couple of seasons with decreased production. Injuries have played a role in his performance decline, but Beal is determined to return to top form. However, he faces the challenge of sharing the ball with Kevin Durant and another talented player on this list. Additionally, Beal's role as a playmaker for the Suns, despite not being a primary ball-handler, adds another layer of complexity. This ranking reflects the uncertainty surrounding Beal's performance compared to his previous years when he was considered a top 5 SG.

12) Jordan Poole (WAS)

2022-23 stats: 20.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 4.5 apg, 0.8 spg.

Jordan Poole had a rollercoaster season in the NBA. He started with an unfortunate practice altercation with his former teammate Draymond Green but managed to achieve a career-high average of 20.4 points per game during the regular season. However, his performance took a downturn in the playoffs, where he struggled. Poole's trade to the Wizards provides him with a fresh start, and his scoring skills from all three levels make him a valuable asset. It's also why he is among our top fantasy basketball shooting guards.

11) OG Anunoby (TOR)

2022-23 stats: 16.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.9 spg.

OG Anunoby is known as one of the best two-way wings in the game. For now, we're counting him as a shooting guard for the Raptors. He led the league in steals last season with almost two steals per game and contributed nearly 17 points and five rebounds per contest. While Anunoby's offensive development has slowed in recent years, he remains a reliable three-point shooter. In addition, he is a proficient slasher and a capable off-the-dribble scorer. His true value shines when he's set up by his teammates. Anunoby may not be a superstar, but he excels in his role as one of the league's premier wing defenders.

2022-23 stats: 24.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 0.9 spg.

Zach LaVine missed out on All-Star selection last season but still put up impressive numbers. He averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting nearly 49 percent from the field. Although LaVine has lost some of his explosive athleticism due to injuries, he remains a borderline All-Star. However, questions persist about whether his individual statistics translate into effective fantasy basketball production.

A friendly reminder that Zach LaVine is one of the best shooters in the game 🔥@ZachLaVine | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/5EFlMoCbTs — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 5, 2023

9) Jaylen Brown (BOS)

2022-23 stats: 26.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.1 spg.

Jaylen Brown earned All-NBA Second Team honors last season. He secured the largest contract in NBA history in the summer, signing a five-year, $304 million deal. He has evolved into an elite shot-maker and one of the best wing defenders in the league. However, his ball-handling skills were exposed in the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami. To reach an even higher level, Brown needs to improve in this area. Nevertheless, he has firmly established himself as one of the top fantasy basketball shooting guards.

8) Paul George (LAC)

2022-23 stats: 23.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.5 spg.

Paul George is renowned as one of the league's premier wingmen. However, he has struggled with injuries in recent years, playing in a limited number of games. When healthy, however, George is a superstar with the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Yet, his injury history makes it challenging to predict if he can be a tier-one fantasy basketball contributor.

7) Dejounte Murray (ATL)

2022-23 stats: 20.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 6.1 apg, 1.5 spg.

Dejounte Murray's first season with the Hawks had mixed results. While he put up solid numbers, his fit alongside Trae Young, another ball-dominant guard, posed challenges. This resulted in a negative impact on the team when they shared the court. Murray's previous seasons, where he had a positive swing rating, suggest he can make a positive impact on winning. With a new head coach in Quin Snyder, the Murray/Young pairing may improve. That could boost his stock among the top fantasy basketball shooting guards. Otherwise, he could be on the trading block.

6) Desmond Bane (MEM)

2022-23 stats: 21.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.0 spg.

Entering the final year of his rookie-scale contract, 25-year-old Desmond Bane is poised to provide significant value to the Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season. Bane's impressive trajectory includes becoming a first-time All-Star if he continues his upward trend. Despite concerns about offseason toe surgery, Bane expects to be ready. While Ja Morant often garners attention for Memphis's success, Bane has quietly been an excellent contributor. He excels as a three-point shooter, off-the-dribble scorer, playmaker, and defender. We think he's due for a tremendous breakout season.

5) Mikal Bridges (BKN)

2022-23 stats: 20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg.

Mikal Bridges had a noteworthy season with two distinct phases. In his later stint with the Nets, Bridges demonstrated his ability to be a star-level one-on-one scorer. He averaged 26.1 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting over 27 games. This performance could earn him his first All-Star selection and possibly an All-NBA nod if sustained for the entire 2023-24 season. Bridges's development into a focal point of a team makes him one of the most intriguing players with high fantasy basketball upside.

2022-23 stats: 28.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.5 spg.

Donovan Mitchell's debut season with the Cavs saw him earn All-Star and All-NBA Second Team honors. The Cavs had a strong regular season, securing the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they were eliminated in the playoffs due in part to Mitchell's struggles with his shooting efficiency. Despite this, Mitchell's track record suggests that he can perform better in the postseason. The 2023-24 season presents an opportunity for the explosive shooting guard to bounce back in the playoffs. Whatever happens, he remains among our top fantasy basketball shooting guards.

3) Anthony Edwards (MIN)

2022-23 stats: 24.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.6 spg.

At just 22 years old, Anthony Edwards is one of the most exciting players on this list. He achieved his first All-Star selection in the 2022-23 season and has the potential to reach All-NBA status with further development. Edwards possesses explosive athleticism, scoring abilities from all three levels, and impressive strength for his position. Recall that he averaged 31.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals on 48.2 percent shooting in the postseason. This raises expectations for his 2023-24 season, provided he starts the season strong. We have no doubt he will be among the top fantasy players in 2023-24.

2) Devin Booker (PHX)

2022-23 stats: 27.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.0 spg.

Devin Booker remains the top shooting guard heading into the 2023-24 season. He is an efficient scorer capable of scoring from various spots on the court. Booker has demonstrated his leadership by guiding his team to the NBA Finals. However, questions surround his role in a roster now featuring Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The distribution of ball-handling responsibilities and chemistry with other scoring options are key factors to watch for Booker in the upcoming season. We like his scoring, and that should be enough for him to stay atop our top fantasy basketball shooting guards.

1) Kyrie Irving (DAL)

2022-23 stats: 27.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.1 spg.

We are counting Kyrie Irving as a shooting guard this year. He had an impressive season last year, splitting his time between Dallas and Brooklyn. Irving remains an elite scorer and ball-handler with efficient scoring statistics. However, concerns persist about potential off-court issues or disruptions affecting his performance or availability. His first full season with the Mavericks in 2023-24 will be a crucial test of his consistency and commitment to the team's success. When he's healthy and locked in, though, he is surely among our elite fantasy basketball shooting guards.

In conclusion, the 2023-24 NBA season promises to be an exciting one for fantasy basketball enthusiasts. Shooting guards are a crucial position in fantasy basketball, and the top 15 players identified in this article are sure to make an impact. Whether you are looking for a dynamic scorer, a versatile player, or a solid all-around contributor, there is a shooting guard on this list for you. So, get ready to draft, and may the best team win!