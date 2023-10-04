There's been much talk all offseason long that Anthony Edwards will be ascending as the Minnesota Timberwolves' top dog, usurping Karl-Anthony Towns in the pecking order in the process. This has come from Edwards' performance for Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where he emerged as the team's most dangerous and consistent offensive weapon. Edwards ended up turning the heads of many pundits, leading them to believe that a big season is on the docket for the 22-year old guard.

But Edwards himself knows that on his own, he cannot achieve much of anything. The talented Timberwolves guard said as much when he talked to reporters during their preparations for their preseason game in Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon.

“I'm just growing up. Always, you can't do it without the team,” Edwards said, per the official NBA Twitter (X) account, via ClutchPoints. “It takes 15 guys to win a championship, it takes 5 guys on the court to produce and win. We can't do it without everybody down the line.”

"I'm just growing up. You can't do it without the team. It takes 15 guys to win a championship, it takes 5 guys on the court to produce and win." Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards on prioritizing "we" over "me" 💯 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/ykHmqjFedK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 4, 2023

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

The best players in the NBA know that they can only do so much on their own. In fact, even the greatest players of all time, such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant, just to name a few, weren't able to achieve much of anything on their own. They needed incredible supporting casts to win multiple championships, and even then, it wasn't an easy task at all for them to do so.

In Anthony Edwards' case, he will have to find a balancing act between being the leader the team needs, both from an on-court and off-court perspective, and bringing out the best in his teammates. That is not exactly an easy thing to pull off. Edwards' development as a scorer has been exciting, but for him to take the next step in his career, he will have to learn how to share the rock and be the main playmaker and creative force the Timberwolves build their team around.

Given how talented Edwards is, he does have the capacity to be the exact kind of player whose mere presence gives the Timberwolves a chance to win every single night against any opponent.