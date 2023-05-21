Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Interested in role-playing? Here are the top 25 indie RPG games announced during the recent INDIE Live Expo 2023.

The recent INDIE Live Expo 2023 showed us waves of recently released and upcoming indie games. Some of these indie games were RPG games, allowing players to take on the roles of various characters in various adventures. Here are the top indie RPG games we recommend you check out from the INDIE Live Expo 2023.

Top 25 Indie RPG Games

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Release Date: Now available

Platforms: PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

The sequel to the captivating tale of Fuga: Melodies of Steel has arrived! This turn-based RPG is back with a ramped up battle system for more strategy, as well as a brand new event system that gives you more thrilling choices to affect your experience!

Raging Bytes

Release Date: To be announced

Platforms: Available now on iOS, Android, to arrive on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S,

Raging Bytes is a story-driven zombie RPG full of drama and pixels! Survive the raging bytes! With difficulty levels for all kinds of players, dive into this post-apocalyptic world and face zombies in turn-based battles!

Cavalry Girls

Release Date: To be announced, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam

In this refreshing and exciting shooting game, lead the brave and fearless girl soldiers to fight with the enemy. Refit different types of machine armour, reasonably deploy machine soldiers with different skills, repel all kinds of enemies, and protect the Empire behind you in the gunfire.

Dark Envoy

Release Date: 2023, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam, GOG

Dark Envoy is an RPG-adventure with tactical real-time combat and online co-op. Control a party of relic hunters in this tale of destiny, set in a conflict-torn Guns N’ Sorcery world.

Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: PC via Steam

Phantom Rose 2 is a roguelike deckbuilding game. Fight and collect powerful cards as Aria, trying to survive in her cherished school that’s being ravaged by evil creatures.

Terminus Historia

Release Date: Coming Soon

Platforms: PC via Steam

Dark fairy tale / multi-scenario system / fantastic all pixel art! In the boundary called the “Terminus” between human’s world and the devil’s world, A spectacular war between humans and demons will unfold.

Lightracer Spark

Release Date: Now available

Platforms: PC via Steam, Epic Games Store

Lightracer Spark is a Sci-Fi Narrative game. You are an amender from a high civilization, descending to various extraterrestrial worlds. Guide living beings to prosperity, or nip a spark in the bud. Accumulate strength through choices and strategies to grasp the rise and fall of all civilizations.

Evil Wizard

Release Date: May 25, 2023

Platforms: PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S

Evil Wizard is a humor-filled action RPG that puts you in the shoes of a former Final Boss. Rise from defeat, rediscover long lost powers, and fight to reclaim your castle from an army of so-called heroes.

Moth Kubit

Release Date: Coming soon, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam

This is an RPG about corporate life as an ordinary insect. Our protagonist, Moth Kubit, has just been promoted, and all of a sudden embarks on a weird adventure in a megacorp to redeem (or eradicate) himself, his bug-ddies and the company before the mysterious “Final Process” arrives.

Plushie from the Sky

Release Date: 2023, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam

A souls-like RPG packed with charms and goofiness. Armed with a plushie, smack and shoot down nightmarish enemies. Explore dreamy landscapes and dodge roll your way to victory!

Ignistone

Release Date: October 3, 2023

Platforms: PC via Steam, Android, iOS

IGNISTONE is a roguelike game in which players must devise a combination of weapons and amulets to progress through a dungeon. Whether you prefer attack power, durability, or special moves, find the combination that suits you best.

SOULVARS

Release Date: June 27, 2023

Platforms: PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S

Get ready to ignite your SOUL! SOULVARS is a pixel art, turn-based deckbuilding RPG inspired by classic JRPGs with a modern twist. Unravel a dark conspiracy as your party of Soulbearers faces off against invading Dominators in dynamic, action-packed battles.

Let Bions be Bygones

Release Date: To be announced

Platforms: PC via Steam

Having lost everything, a retired, hardboiled detective John Cooper, must take his last case in finding a missing upper-class girl among the lowest parts of the dystopian city-planet, Terrahive. Choose your unique path in this atmospheric narrative future-noir thriller.

The Black Pepper Crew

Release Date: Coming Soon, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam

Assemble your crew, gear them up and fight creatively on this easy to learn but hard to master turn-based tactical roguelite. Capture the most dangerous bounties in the city, cash that juicy bounty and improve your chances of survival on a city filled with crime and jazzy grooves.

WrestleQuest

Release Date: Coming soon, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S

TAG TEAM WITH DESTINY! Pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide in the ultimate pixel powered adventure. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and tons of other icons offer guidance as you powerbomb your way to glory beyond the ring. This hero’s journey ain’t just an epic quest, it’s WRESTLEQUEST!

EVOTINCTION

Release Date: Coming Soon

Platforms: PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Near future, in a remote research facility named HERE, the AI system controlling the facility got infected by a virus called RED, and subsequently went rogue, starting to attack humans. Dr. Liu decides to infiltrate this lost facility on his own to face the AI, uncover the truth, and save humanity.

Chonky – From Breakfast to Domination

Release Date: Now Available

Platforms: PC via Steam

Cute characters, endearing enemies and an all together chonky world. Fight your way through adorable monsters, collect all kinds of loot and experiment to find new spells in this top-down action RPG.

Shattered Heaven

Release Date: May 31, 2023, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam

Shattered Heaven is a single-player deck builder card game with RPG elements and an ambitious branching narrative, set in a dark fantasy world. The game focuses on a card game and roguelike gameplay fueled by a great replay value, thanks to procedural dungeons, a deep crafting system.

Exoplanet: First Contact

Release Date: Now available

Platforms: PC via Steam

An open-world action RPG set in a harsh and unforgiving world of space western! Do not shy away from any job but remember—no one can be trusted. Master skills to outsmart enemies or you’ll end up dead in the gutter in no time. A ruthless bounty hunter or a friend of natives—it’s up to you.

Zoria: Age of Shattering

Release Date: September 20, 2023

Platforms: PC via Steam

A squad-based tactical RPG with fluid turn-based combat, outpost, and followers management, set in the expansive fantasy world of Zoria. Lead a team of four heroes with their unique skills and perks. Every team member contributes to undertaken battles.

Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse

Release Date: Winter 2023

Platforms: PC via Steam

A Metroidvania x Roguelite, where you advance using a cursed hat. Use a variety of magic or possess your enemies to reach the lowest levels! Bring back loot, build new facilities in your village, make a living and strengthen yourself for the next battle! Supports up to 4-player multiplayer.

Monomyth

Release Date: Coming soon, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam

MONOMYTH revives the classic virtues of the dungeon-crawling genre. Fight your way through an immersive interconnected and highly interactive underworld. Unravel the mysteries of Lysandria and challenge the evil that lurks below the ancient fortress.

CZAR: Decision

Release Date: Q2 2023

Platforms: PC via Steam

CZAR: Decision is VN-JRPG with classic side-view battle system. Play as Sagara, a mysterious man who was involved in Miasma Incident five years ago, seeking the truth about it.

KAKU: Ancient Seal

Release Date: Now available, Console to follow

Platforms: PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

KAKU: Ancient Seal puts players in the role of Kaku who’s tasked with going on a journey across a sprawling continent to restore balance to the land. Accompanied by your pet pig, you’ll have to brave the four elemental regions and conquer their lords if you’re to fulfill your destiny.

Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf

Release Date: Now Available

Platforms: Nintendo Switch (PlayStation 4 and 5 versions are in Japanese)

Mercenaries Lament is a tactical simulation RPG set in a fantasy world.

Battles occur on quarter-view maps with height differences, where character positioning in the front, back, and side of enemy units may very well determine each battle’s outcome. Support effects depend on where allied characters in your party are positioned, allowing players to enjoy highly strategic maneuvers. Players have a high degree of freedom in character development, such as acquiring and strengthening skills and changing classes by using skill points earned in battle. (Description taken from Nintendo Store)

Game descriptions were taken from Steam.

That’s all for the top indie RPG games we recommend. Be sure to check out the games and try out their demos if available.

ClutchPoints Gaming is a media partner for the INDIE Live Expo 2023. Find out more about INDIE Live Expo with our live coverage.