With no offense to the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer League events, the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League event is the league's marquee offseason event. Every team is represented and fans from around the world flock to Sin City to see the newest batch of rookies. Hope springs eternal in the desert and there is always something to see with multiple games going on at once. Bronny James is just one name for the curious among the crowd to watch out for during Day 1 action. The league is immediately bringing out the big names from the top of the 2024 NBA Draft. Zaccharie Risacher (1st), Alex Sarr (2nd), and Reed Sheppard (3rd) are all suiting up to start the Las Vegas Summer League slate. LeBron James is sure to pop in to watch Bronny at least once. Here is who, what, where, and how to watch the most attractive Day 1 contests.

Hawks vs. Wizards

Zaccharie Risacher was the second French prospect picked first overall in the NBA Draft following Victor Wembanyama's lead last year. Risacher will not draw quite the same crowds as Wembymania but there will be plenty of nuances that deserve attention. The 6-foot-9 sharpshooter must learn to work off the ball to be effective at the next level. Sure, he will get some time to show off the bag as the kids say but the intelligence to find gaps in the defense will determine initial success.

Alex Sarr, also of France, was in the running for that top-overall-pick honor for reasons beyond the seven-foot frame. Sarr will have plenty of table-setting guards lobbing up opportunities this summer. The Wizards are counting on some improved defensive discipline. Sarr's positioning and patience will be the difference in swatting away attempts or being outrebounded by a considerable margin.

The Hawks and Wizards are scheduled for a 9:30 PM EST start on ESPN.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

The New Orleans Pelicans are bringing familiar faces to Las Vegas. Jordan Hawkins must jumpstart the offense while being hound by Rob Dillingham and Terrance Shannon Jr. New Orleans needs productive point guard play to get the most out of Yves Missi's minutes. Hawkins, already 22 years old, has to show some savvy in leading the team in his second NBA Summer League stint.

Dillingham (19) will look to show the Minnesota Timberwolves he is more ready for regular season minutes than Hawkins in a head-to-head battle. He will have the keys to the offense. Hawkins cannot be a defensive turnstile and expect an increase in minutes from Willie Green. New Orleans and Minnesota will tip off at 5:30 P EST on ESPN2.

Bronny James' Lakers vs. Reed Sheppard's Rockets

The Bronny James Show is coming to Sin City! Every rookie has to do a residency and it's the Son of the King's turn to tackle the UNLV gyms. The calls of nepotism are starting to quiet down after a decent California Classic showing. It was not eye-popping on the stat sheet but scouts watching were impressed by Bronny's three points, five rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in a win over the Miami Heat.

Bronny and Dalton Knect will be targeted in this matchup. The pair does not seem to have much help either. Another decent showing would go a long way towards Bronny blazing his own trail as a pro. It'll be tough though as the Lakers will face a stacked Rockets squad. Reed Sheppard (3rd, 2024), Cam Whitmore (20th, 2023), AJ Griffin (16th, 2022), and Kira Lewis Jr. (13th, 2022) know what the right highlight over James could do for their careers as well.

The Lakers and Rockets will be on ESPN at 7:30 PM EST leading into Risacher's debut.

Second screen NBA Summer League options

There are always blowouts and it's usually more entertaining to watch a close game. Here are the honorable mention one-on-one matchups that might make games not listed above worth the second screen investment.

Emoni Bates vs. Tristan da Silva: Bates was hyped as a potential generational type of first-overall pick while in high school. The Cleveland Cavaliers scooped him up in the second round after a rocky college career. The Orlando Magic got a steal with da Silva, a late bloomer out of Colorado. (NBA TV 4:00 PM EST)

Zach Edey vs. Drew Timme: The Memphis Grizzles took a gamble on Edey early in the draft. Timme has been biding time, waiting for the NBA to turn back to needing traditional big men. This is a throwback matchup that might also show where the league is headed. Someone has to defend Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, right? (NBA TV 6:00 PM EST)

Jarace Walker vs. Dariq Whitehead: The Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers have two wings who both can make the claim of being too good for NBA Summer League. Indiana's Ben Sheppard made that list. Well, one of Walker or Whitehead will emerge victorious and likely not have to play out the full five-game schedule. The other will have to get back in the gym to work on not landing with the G-League affiliate. (NBA TV 8:00 PM EST)

Julian Strawther vs. Kobe Brown: The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will likely be picking in the back third of the NBA Draft for at least another few years. Those contending rosters are also getting very expensive. Strawther and Brown are the type of prospects that have to pan out into serviceable regular-season role players. If not, contenders become also-rans just spinning their wheels. Both of these players have to prove themselves capable sooner rather than later. (NBA TV 10:00 PM EST)