The scorching heat marking a Las Vegas summer is intensifying by the day, and so is the action on the NBA Summer League hardwood. The top three picks of the 2024 NBA Draft were on the court to start the league's desert adventures on Friday night, and Bronny James got his shot to show off for the Los Angeles Lakers as well. Hoops action out here moves quicker than a blackjack dealer clearing the house's chips, though, and there are another two weeks of basketball left to play.

Coverage of NBA Summer League Day 2 action should not lack for storylines. Jared McCain's bulletin board material is already making waves in Dallas, and there will be plenty of future stars delivering high-octane, if not high-level basketball, over an eight-game slate. These games are not just about the scores; they’re a glimpse into the future of the teams. Three stand out as being the most exciting for the casual fan strolling through the UNLV gyms.

Bulls – Bucks (NBA TV 4:30 PM EST)

Matas Buzelis vs. Tyler Smith: The Chicago Bulls got their next homegrown star in Matas Buzelis, who went the G-League Ignite route to the pros. The Milwaukee Bucks got a cheap backup big from the same now-defunct developmental program in Tyler Smith. Buzelis, who was selected with the 11th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, almost slipped out of the lottery. Smith never thought a slip to the second round was possible. Look for both to make big statements early and often to start their pro careers.

Smith averaged 13.4 points, five rebounds, and one block per game for the Ignite while shooting 36 percent from three-point range. Buzelis was good for 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.9 assists per game but had trouble (27.3 percent) from long range. They spent a lot of time practicing against each other. Now the world will get to see them square up with a scoreboard that matters.

Pistons – 76ers (ESPN2 7:00 PM EST)

Ron Holland II vs. R.J. Hampton: The Detroit Pistons gave Cade Cunningham the max-level extension. Ron Holland II was brought in to help alleviate the offensive burdens that come with such a contract while running the opposite wing. The 19-year-old will help immediately just by drawing some attention on a star-starved squad. Holland averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 steals in 14 G-League Ignite games. Those numbers should translate in Las Vegas.

R.J. Hampton's game has yet to translate after being a 2020 first-round pick. Hampton is now looking to just hang out after spending time in the G-League last season. He must stand out this summer, or it could be lights out when it comes to his NBA opportunity.

Hornets – Knicks (ESPN2 5:00 PM EST)

Tidjane Salaun vs. Pacome Didiet: The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets will have great broadcast viewership numbers in France this season. Tidjane Salaun and Pacome Didiet are two more French phenoms coming from grassroots programs. They'll be tasked with helping Victor Wembanyama and Zaccharie Rishacher win at the 2028 Olympics. This game is the start of a four-year process of becoming serviceable regular-season contributors.

Salaun was consistent with Chalot (9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals in 23.2 minutes) but very turnover-prone (64 turnovers, 44 assists) over a 49-game span. Dadiet averaged 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.6 steals across 14.9 minutes per game in 18 EuroCup appearances for German outfit Ratiopharm Ulm.

Save it for the second screen

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (NBA TV 6:30 PM EST): Kel'el Ware was one player worth trading up for in a relatively ho-hum 2024 draft class. Anton Watson has the strength to push Ware away from threatening areas. Proving the shot is worth respecting is the only way to get the 7-foot Ware out of the paint defensively though.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors (NBA TV 8:30 PM EST): It's starting to feel like now or never for Ousmane Dieng. The 11th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has yet to stick with a deep Oklahoma City Thunder roster. Grady Dick (13th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft) will try to shoot his way onto the All-Summer League team in three games or less.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers (ESPN2 9:00 PM EST): Stephon Castle won a National Championship with the UConn Huskies. He can wear the ring around the locker room, but that may just put a big target on his back. Every opposing point guard will want to prove a point against Castle, who will probably outclass most of the competition. Kris Murray and Donovan Clingan will be waiting at the second level in this game.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks (NBA TV 10:30 PM EST): Fans caught yawning while watching 10th overall pick Cody Williams (Colorado) jump after lobs can be forgiven. Isaiah Collier (USC) will bring in the curious onlookers after a slide from top-five consideration to 29th overall. The Dallas Mavericks have their championship-caliber varsity roster solidified around Luka Doncic. Melvin Ajinca and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are development projects hoping for bench energy roles instead of G-League duty.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors (ESPN2 11:00 PM EST): Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis are hoping to extend Stephen Curry's golden years with the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Suns 2024 draft class in Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro will look to make a good first impression for their new team.