The first weekend of the 2023-2024 NFL season is finally upon us. We have a few intriguing matchups this weekend, including the Cowboys vs. the Giants, and the Bills taking on the Jets in what promises to be a good matchup between two teams with high expectations.

The Steelers also open their season with a competitive matchup against San Francisco that should tell us a lot about what we can expect from Mike Tomlin’s squad for the rest of the season. Keep reading to learn about my favorite picks to make money this weekend!

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers at Steelers

49ers: -2.5 (-108) ML -134

Steelers: +2.5 (-112) ML +114

I think the Pittsburgh Steelers are an underrated team with a healthy combination of talent, experience, and young talent. This team has been overlooked due to the struggles towards the end of the Ben Roethlisberger era and the uncertainty that came with the end of that era.

However, while Kenny Pickett struggled to begin his career, he showed rapid improvement in the second half of the season after the by-week. Pickett has looked like a completely different quarterback in the 2023 preseason, and with Pickett’s continued development the whole offense looks to be transformed.

On the defensive side of the ball, TJ Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Cam Heyward highlight an offense that is largely experienced and talented, supplemented with a couple of young additions, particularly cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. should be able to have a big impact on the defense right from the beginning, and I expect him to have an impact on the game immediately due to his ability to erase an opponent’s top offensive weapon. Porter Jr. has that ability, and I expect that we’ll begin to see his ability right from the beginning.

49ers-Steelers Pick: Steelers moneyline (+114)

NFL Odds: Raiders at Broncos

Raiders: +3.5 (-115)

Broncos: -3.5 (-105)

This is going to be an interesting season for Russell Wilson, Sean Payton, and the Denver Broncos. Coming off of a season that can only be described as extremely disappointing, all eyes will be on Wilson and Payton to see if changes have been made.

Sean Payton is a historically great coach, and it is absolutely within the realm of possibility that he can identify the problems with Denver’s offense last season, revitalize Wilson, and turn this team around.

It is also possible that Wilson just fell off a cliff due to age and physical problems. However, I don’t think this is the case.

I think coaching and particularly playcalling were the biggest culprits behind Denver’s miserable showing last year. Payton worked with Drew Brees, and we’ve seen the levels of success he can reach with an elite quarterback.

I think there is still an elite QB hidden somewhere within Russell Wilson, and I’m confident that if that player still exists, Payton can unlock it. If that is indeed the case, then we’ll get to see Payton with an elite QB, and I have no doubt that this team can be elite. I’m backing the better coach and quarterback in this game.

Raiders-Broncos Pick: Broncos -3.5 (-105)

NFL Odds: Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys: -3.5 (-108)

Giants +3.5 (-112)

The Giants May or may not be able to win outright, but they should keep this game within reach. This is a historic rivalry, Brian Daboll is a great coach and he will have his team ready to go. Dallas is a good regular season team, but New York has young talent and they have had all offseason to grow individually and learn how to play together. For a young, hungry team I think that this time in the offseason will benefit them more than Dallas, and I’m expecting a significant improvement, especially offensively.

Darren Waller is a huge addition to this offense and will make life a lot easier for Daniel Jones. The Giants now have a balanced offense with talented running backs, an improving offensive line, and a revamped and talented receiving core headlines by Waller and explosive rookie Jalin Hyatt.

The Giants are also playing at home, which should give them roughly a three-point advantage. I think New York will surprise a lot of people this year and take another step forward, and I think that starts tomorrow night.

Cowboys-Giants Pick: Giants +3.5 (-112)