Wondering which farming games to pick up? Here are the top 5 indie farming games announced during the recent INDIE Live Expo 2023.

The recent INDIE Live Expo 2023 showed us waves of recently released and upcoming indie games. Some of these games were farming games, allowing players to relax and just live off the land. Here are the top indie farming games we recommend you check out

Top 5 Indie Farming Games

Coral Island

Release Date: Now available

Platforms: PC via Steam, Humble Bundle, Windows 10 Store/Xbox Store

Coral Island is a vibrant and laid-back reimagining of farm sim games. Be who you want and experience enchanting island living at your own pace—live off the land, nurture animals, build relationships with a diverse cast of townsfolk, and make the world around you a more vital and harmonious place.

Aka

Release Date: Now available

Platforms: PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch

Find inner peace in a small, open-world game. On these carefully handcrafted islands, you can take a nap on a giant monster, feed baby dragons, take care of the fauna and flora… …but demons from your past might come back to remind you what you want to forget.

Cornucopia

Release Date: August 1, 2023, Demo Available

Platforms: PC via Steam

Cornucopia: 2.5D Farm-Life RPG! Embrace pet-assisted combat, animal breeding, lush crops, and 49+ NPCs. Master 200+ recipes, mini-games, and vibrant festivals. Customize dream homes, breed pets, and uncover a world of astonishing secrets. The adventure of a lifetime awaits!

Harvest Island

Release Date: 2023, Demo Available

Platforms: PC via Steam, Steamdeck

Milk cows, pet goats, shear sheep, plant crops, and pray to the gods in this cute, adventure, story-driven farming simulator. But don’t wander off too far from the comfort of your home. It’s safer to play around the farm than discovering the secrets and mysteries of this remote island.

Omega Crafter

Release Date: Q4 2023, Demo Available

Platforms: PC via Steam

Adventure in a vast open-world survival craft game with your programmable sidekick Grammi! Program the Grammi to collect materials, build your town, craft weapons and armor to challenge strong enemies! Play alone or with friends online!

That’s all for the top indie farming games we recommend. Be sure to check out the games and try out their demos if available.

ClutchPoints Gaming is a media partner for the INDIE Live Expo 2023. Find out more about INDIE Live Expo with our live coverage.