We’re still in the midst of an exciting NBA Playoffs. Eight teams remain, and millions of fans wait patiently to see the outcomes for their favorite teams. However, for people like me who just can’t wait another second, we bide our time by playing some NBA 2K. In case you’re looking to play something, here are five NBA video games we consider to be the very best.

5. NBA Jam (1993)

There are many versions of NBA Jam but they wouldn’t exist without the classic 1993 title that hit both store shelves and arcades everywhere. What puts NBA Jam on the list is its accessibility for casual gamers and Non-basketball fans. At the time, it was one of the only basketball games to feature real players from the league, but that’s about as realistic as it gets.

In terms of gameplay, NBA Jam is larger-than-life itself. It features two-on-two basketball with absolutely no rules or logic. Want to dunk the ball all the way from the three point line? Go ahead! Want to push everyone out of the way while your teammate fakes a three-pointer before alley-ooping it to you? That’s no problem either. The movement is fast and games go by quickly, making it easy to pick up and play.

The game’s presentation is also phenomenal for something made nearly 30 years ago. The crowd jumps and roars when you score, the commentators have iconic lines, and there are multiple fake-sponsorships placed throughout the stadium that help give it that authentic NBA feeling.

It may not have the level of realism or depth of newer NBA titles, but the legacy of NBA Jam is so important that is has to be on this list.

4. NBA Street Vol. 2

Similar to NBA Jam, the NBA Street series was great for casual gamers and people looking to get into the sport of basketball. They both provide that arcade-style gameplay from the comfort of your own home.

The game features three-on-three basketball with 29 teams and 12 courts to choose from. The game also introduced Gamebreaker 2, an upgraded version of a special shot that gives you points and takes away from your opponents. There’s also no timer, as the first person to score 21 points is victorious. These gameplay elements make it a great arcade-style experience with a soundtrack that gives it a real street vibe.

Another great thing about this game was the incentive the player was given to keep playing. You can unlock different players, jerseys, courts, and legends from the NBA’s past. You can also play on a team with three Michael Jordans (two from his tenure in Chicago, and even the Washington Wizards variation) if you just want to absolutely crush your opponent. Earning reward points to unlock players and courts by playing any game mode is nice in case there’s a certain mode you don’t like.

The other NBA Street games are plenty of fun and deserve recognition, but there’s something about Volume 2 that keeps fans coming back.

3. NBA Live 2003

Despite not being to hold up with the newer titles, NBA Live 2003 deserves a lot of credit. The game introduced a freestyle control system that made the game much easier to play. If you played PS1 era video games, you know how cramped your fingers got after mashing the D-Pad all day long.

NBA Live 03 also improved many other features. You can’t waste the clock like you did before, as the AI on defense learns from its mistakes. They’ll send an extra man to defend if they see you setting up a shot. Fatigue is more realistic too. Your player doesn’t just recharge after ten seconds, so you have to play a bit smarter.

The game is a nice blend of arcade-style and simulation basketball. It doesn’t have the realism of newer NBA titles and that’s Ok. But it also shows the progress developers made to make the series more life-like than before. The player models especially look good when viewing them close up.

Electronic Arts Sports was unable to keep the NBA Live lightning in a bottle, as the series eventually unable to keep up with the 2K series. They’ve tried to bring the games back to life, but with two cancellations (NBA Live 13 and NBA Live 20) and mixed reviews has led the franchise back into the darkness.

2. NBA 2K23

The future of NBA video games is in good hands with Take-Two Interactive at the helm. NBA 2K’s latest installment is still fresh and fun as ever.

There’s not much to say that hasn’t been said about the new NBA games. The gameplay is great, the models and stadiums are fantastic, and the commentary is unmatched. Hearing personalities like Doris Burke and Darius Aldridge add to the presentation. Everything from the rivalry with Shep Owens in MyCareer, to the meetings with your agent and press personnell, all make it feel like an authentic basketball experience.

This game could be number one, but many fans have voiced their concerns over the microtransactions becoming more “pay-to-win”. 2K has always had a Virtual Currency system, but it seems now more than ever that it’s becoming too much. For example, 450,000 VC costs $99.99 (USD) which gives the player enough to fully upgrade their build right away. Considering the base price of the game, that puts the price tag over $150 regardless of what generation you’re playing on.

1. NBA 2K21

There’s only one major reason as to why this game is preferable to 2K23, and that’s the Neighborhood. NBA 2K games typically put the player in a semi-open world where they can walk around the apartments, gyms, shops, courts, fashion runways and so on. The GOAT Boat in 2Ks 22 and 23 are nice, and the City is awesome, but the latter is only available to next-gen players. People who don’t own the ninth generation of systems aren’t able to access this. That being said, they are incredibly designed and there’s so much to do.

NBA 2K21 is the last game in the series to include The Neighborhood.

And while the city is great, the neighborhood felt more culturally appropriate for the sport of basketball. There were little details like the Kobe Bryant graffiti in memory of the Black Mamba, and it always nice to walk over to those little out-of-the-way shops that made you feel like you were exploring the streets. But this is all just preference at this point. If you prefer a larger environment, then the next-generation versions of these open worlds may be a better option.

Gameplay

Gameplay-wise, not much has changed. 2K has perfected gameplay for this series long ago and if it’s not broken, why fix it? The microtransactions are still a problem with this title, and it’s something Take-Two will have to address for future titles.

MyCareer has been and always will be one of the most in-depth and detailed story modes ever put in a sports video game. You can take sponsorships, do pre-game, mid-game, and post-game interviews. Gamers can also work out, hang out with other NBA stars and play them in a game of 2K, and visit the courts to play against other players online.

The great thing about basketball is that there’s no shortage of good video games. Whether you’re looking for an authentic or arcade-style experience, there’s plenty of options to choose from.