The seemingly never-ending Kyrie Irving-Nets saga came to a dramatic close Sunday. Brooklyn traded the eight-time All-Star to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian-Finney Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and two second-round picks.

The deal marks a homecoming for a fan-favorite in Dinwiddie, who spent four years in Brooklyn from 2017 to 2021. The guard is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 assists while shooting a career-best 40.5 percent from three on a career-high 6.4 attempts per game.

New season-high from Spencer Dinwiddie 🔥 The @dallasmavs picked up the road win behind his 36 PTS, 6 REB and 9 AST! pic.twitter.com/67fyt6wPls — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2023

Finney-Smith brings an athletic three-and-D wing into the equation. The 29-year-old has developed a reputation as a hard-nosed defender while shooting 38.3 percent from deep over his last four seasons. Finney-Smith was one of Dallas’ top contributors during a Western Conference Finals run last postseason, averaging 11.7 points while shooting 42.6 percent from three on 6.0 attempts per game.

With the swap of Irving (6’2″) for Dinwiddie (6’5″) and Finney-Smith (6’7″), Kevin Durant finds himself surrounded by a far longer and more athletic supporting cast, an area that has not been a strength during his time in Brooklyn. The Nets now have three first-round picks and more than five second-rounders to use in further trades, which is something they plan on doing, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“For Brooklyn, they want to get back to work,” Woj reported Sunday. “They’ve got the three draft picks they got in this trade. They have a future Philadelphia first-round pick. And they’ll be aggressive with those picks to go out between now and Thursday’s trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant.”

The report should not come as a surprise as the Nets look to rebuild a contending roster around Durant, who is having one of the best two-way seasons of his career. Brooklyn has mid-sized contracts in Joe Harris ($18.6M), Seth Curry ($8.4M), and Patty Mills ($6.4M) to match salary in another trade. They also have a coveted-young prospect in Cam Thomas to add as a sweetener if they choose.

With that, we examine the Nets’ top trade targets should they attempt to make another splash before Thursday’s deadline:

6. Gary Trent Jr.

All eyes are on Toronto ahead of the deadline with the struggling Raptors sitting on a treasure trove of trade assets. Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby have all been mentioned in rumors. However, many believe Trent Jr. is the likeliest to be dealt given his intent to decline his $18.5 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The two-way guard is averaging 18.7 points and 1.7 steals per game this season, both career-highs. Trent has flashed his ability as a self-creator and spot-up shooter, acting as a secondary ball-handler while converting on 40 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes. The 24-year-old’s strength and 6’9″ wingspan also offer a much-improved defensive option to Harris or Curry in the backcourt.

Michael Grande of SportsNet reported that league sources peg Trent’s trade value at a protected first-round or two good second-round picks, along with a matching salary. SNY’s Ian Begley reported Sunday that the Nets have “touched based with Toronto about a subsequent deal” following the Irving trade.

A deal for Trent wouldn’t offer Brooklyn the true second scorer they need for a title run, but it should only cost them one first-rounder while maintaining flexibility to make an even bigger splash this offseason. The Nets could offer Harris’ expiring salary while obtaining Trent’s bird rights to re-sign him this summer.

5. Bojan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic is having the best offensive season of his career while generating significant buzz on the trade market. The forward is averaging 21.4 points on 49/42/88 shooting splits while posting the highest usage rate of his 11-year career. Following Irving’s departure, the former Net would offer Brooklyn a dependable scorer with playoff experience alongside Durant.

Bojan Bogdanovic in the Pistons W: 31 PTS

3 REB

5 AST

3 STL

7 3PM pic.twitter.com/Uc85n3iNzn — NBA (@NBA) December 7, 2022

Bogdanovic signed a two-year, $39 million extension with Detroit in October. As of now, it appears the Pistons are intent on holding onto the 33-year-old past the deadline:

“I hear rival teams saying that they believe Detroit is poised to rebuff all trade inquiries for Bogdanovic,” Marc Stein reported Wednesday.

It is not yet clear if the stance is a negotiating ploy with few teams revealing themselves as sellers a week out from the deadline. Prior reports said the Pistons were seeking at minimum an unprotected first-round pick for Bogdanovic. If the Nets view the veteran as a needle-mover, Brooklyn has the draft picks to pique Detroit’s interest.

4. OG Anunoby

Anunoby is one of the hottest names on the market as the deadline approaches. At 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, the athletic wing has been among the top defenders in the association this season, leading the league in steals at 2.1 per game. Offensively, the 25-year-old isn’t elite in any one area but offers a respectable three-point shooter (37.1 percent for his career) who can create for himself when called upon.

Toronto’s asking price for Anunoby is reportedly in the range of three first-round picks. The Indiana product is reportedly unhappy with his role amid the Raptors’ struggles this season. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes recently said on his podcast that Anunoby “would like a change of scenery”, adding that “management knows how he feels.” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor also reported Sunday that Toronto has had trade talks with multiple teams involving Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.

Like Trent, a trade for Anunoby wouldn’t offer an elite scorer, but it would allow the Nets to go all-in on their length and athleticism. A lineup of Ben Simmons, Finney-Smith, Anunoby, Durant and Nic Claxton would be among the best defensive units in the league. Brooklyn could swap Simmons for Dinwiddie should they want more shooting/shot-creation.

Anunoby’s contract is one of the best value deals in the league at $38.5 million over the next two seasons. If the Nets are high on the wing’s two-way abilities, they could offer something along the lines of Harris and Thomas with multiple firsts in a package.

3. Zach LaVine

LaVine is a polarizing player in trade discussions, largely due to his five-year, $215 million max contract and history of knee issues. The 27-year-old had a slow start to the season while missing time before returning to form in December/January. During those two months, LaVine averaged 25.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 49/40/84 shooting splits.

When healthy, the guard presents a high-flying, three-level scorer who can self-create using his elite athleticism, pull-up shooting, or pick-and-roll ball handling. LaVine’s 6’5″ frame would also fit the theme of Brooklyn’s newfound length and athleticism.

Zach LaVine fueled the @chicagobulls to the win with 36 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL and 5 3PM! pic.twitter.com/zPZP4qOfkN — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2023

The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry reported early this season that LaVine and the Bulls brass were not seeing eye to eye, adding that the guard had also met with DeMar DeRozan multiple times to talk through growing on-court issues. Chicago currently sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference (25-27) with an aging core, so it’s highly plausible that they could look to recoup assets at the deadline.

Assessing LaVine’s value is a difficult endeavor given he is in the first year of his max deal and has lingering knee issues. It’s also worth noting that the 2014 first-round pick has also only played in one playoff series in his career. With LaVine making $37 million this season, Brooklyn would have to include Harris, Curry and Mills to match salary in a deal. If the Nets want to take a swing on a high-upside scorer, they could package the above names with Thomas/draft picks should the Bulls want to hit reset.

2. DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan was recently named an All-Star for the sixth time amid one of the most efficient seasons of his decorated career. The mid-range maestro is averaging 26.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 51.1 percent shooting, the second-best mark of his 14 years in the league.

DeRozan would offer Brooklyn an elite second scorer alongside Durant. While he is not a threat from three (32.9 percent on 1.2 attempts per game), the Nets could surround the veteran with their collection of wing shooters to utilize his iso-scoring ability. The second-year Bull would also present a dynamic pick-and-roll partner to be paired with Claxton, Simmons, or Durant.

Deebo is a 6x #NBAAllStar DeMar DeRozan's top plays this season so far! pic.twitter.com/Cap0P91azr — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 3, 2023

DeRozan has proven his value at this point in his career and is under contract for just $28.6 million next season. However, at 33 years old, the list of teams willing to part with significant assets for his services shrinks. A framework centered on Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Cam Thomas and picks could be of interest if Chicago wants to find value with the veteran entering the final year of his contract.

1. Pascal Siakam

If the Nets could somehow pull this off, don’t even get me started on the lineup possibilities. An influx of the Siakam’s size (6’8″, 7’3″ wingspan) and positional versatility would make Brooklyn one of the most interesting teams in recent memory.

Offensively, the 28-year-old would offer an elite shot-creator alongside one of the most malleable scorers in the history of the game. Siakam can use his handle, athleticism, and crafty layup package to attack the basket. The seven-year veteran is finishing around the rim at a career-best rate this season (75.3 percent) while also shooting a career-high (48.8 percent) on mid-range jumpers (10-16 feet). Siakam has proven highly effective as a small-ball five, a position the Nets have been missing alongside the non-shooting Simmons this season.

A career night for Pascal Siakam: 52 PTS (career-high)

9 REB

7 AST Raptors win in MSG. pic.twitter.com/j4pOldXvzX — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2022

Defensively, the forward would give Brooklyn one of the longest and most athletic groups in the league. A frontline of Durant, Siakam and Claxton would almost be too good to be true in the Nets’ switch-heavy scheme. Add in a backcourt of Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith and Brooklyn would boast a closing group that could match up with any team in the league.

Now that you’re riding high on the prospect of Siakam in black and white, let me bring you back down to earth. While the Ringer reported Sunday that the Raptors have had trade talks centered on the forward, it’s still very difficult to see them parting with their top talent at this point. Further, if Toronto were to trade Siakam, they would likely be focused on building around youth, an area where the Nets come up short. However, with three first-round picks, swaps and the contracts to match salary in a deal, never say never.