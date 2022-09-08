Top 6 Open World Games to Explore this September 2022

Are you tired of games forcing you to follow a singular storyline? Do you want to solve the problems your own way without being given hints? Then look no further than in these open-world games. Read on to learn more about the six open-world games that I highly recommend.

6. Borderlands 3

Release date: September 13, 2019

Developed by: Gearbox Software

Published by: 2K Games

Borderlands 3 is an open-world first-person shooter for the PC, Playstation, and Xbox. The latest game in the Borderlands main series is set seven years after the events of the previous game. You play as a Vault Hunter, a mercenary/adventurer who, as the name implies, hunts down Vaults. These Vaults are rumored to contain various treasures, some containing enormous power. As such, Vault Hunters look for these vaults, hoping to strike a fortune. The player can choose between one of four Vault Hunters, each with a different set of skills and specialties. This allows that player to pick a character that fits the playstyle they want to do.

One of the biggest draws of the Borderlands franchise is its weapon system. Weapon stats are randomized in Borderlands 3, so players are not going to be sticking to just one gun throughout their whole run. How each gun behaves is also dependent on its brand, with each one having a unique gimmick attached to it. Tediore guns, for example, become thrown explosives whenever the player reloads. This makes the game very fun to play.

5. Far Cry 3

Release date: November 29, 2012

Developed by: Ubisoft Montreal

Published by: Ubisoft

Far Cry 3 is an open-world first-person shooter for the PC, Playstation, and Xbox. The player plays Jason Brody, a tourist who was captured by pirates when he and his friends skydived into pirate-occupied islands. The pirate’s leader, Vaas Montenegro, intends to sell them into slavery. Before they are sold, however, Jason is able to escape. Jason then vows to take down Vaas, destroy the pirates, and free the island from their control. I skipped a few details here to keep it as spoiler-free as possible, as the game’s story is one of its main draws. Vaas Montenegro is one of the most well-written villains in gaming history, and it wouldn’t do him justice unless you experience it in the game.

Other than the story, the gameplay of Far Cry 3 is really solid. The gunplay is fun, the skills system is diverse, and the island you explore looks amazing. Driving in this game could use some work, but overall it’s still an amazing game.

4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Release date: November 11, 2011

Developed by: Bethesda Game Studios

Published by: Bethesda Softworks

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, or Skyrim for short, is a first and third-person open-world adventure game for the PC, Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This game has become something of a meme to the gaming community, as Bethesda keeps re-releasing versions of Skyrim instead of creating a new Elder Scrolls game (and no, Elder Scrolls Online doesn’t count). Despite its status as a meme, this game is one of the classics when it comes to the genre. The player takes control of the Dragonborn, a person born with the ability to consume the soul of a dragon and permanently kill it. After waking up and escaping execution, the player must travel the land to save Skyrim from the threat of the dragons.

This game does not have a class system, but instead follows a skill system, where continuous use of skills levels it up. This allows the player to not be tied down to just one set of skills, instead encouraging the player to level multiple skills. This wide variety of skills, and the ability to mix and match them, is one of its major draws. I once played a character in Skyrim that was an assassin that used heavy weaponry and armor. It doesn’t make sense in context, but that’s what makes it interesting. While people can find the story somewhat lacking, I believe the amount of content the player has access to more than makes up for it.

If you get tired of the game, you can download mods from the official mods workshops. These mods serve to bring new life to the game and change how it’s played.

3. Genshin Impact

Release date: September 28, 2020

Developed by: miHoYo

Published by: miHoYo

Genshin impact is a free-to-play, open-world third-person action role-playing game for PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile. It follows the adventure of the Traveler, as they travel the land of Teyvat in search of their sibling. During their travels, they help solve various problems, meet numerous people, and sometimes even save whole countries. All in a day’s work for the Traveler.

The thing that sets this game apart from the other games on the list is that it is centered around a gacha system. Players have to spend in-game currency to roll for the characters and weapons that they need. Although this in-game currency can be gathered for free in-game, the player may also spend cash to get rolls. This however does not guarantee that the player will get the character they want, as it is all based on chance.

Other than the gacha system, the game’s graphics, music, combat, and story are top-tier. As expected from the company that made games like Honkai Impact 3rd.

2. Elden Ring

Release date: February 25, 2022

Developed by: FromSoftware

Published by: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Elden Ring is a third-person open-world RPG for PC, Playstation, and Xbox.. This is the latest Soulsborne game to come out and is arguably the game that brought back love to the genre. Soulsborne games, for those who are not aware, are what the Dark Souls and Bloodborne series of games are referred to. Soulsborne, or souls-like, has become synonymous with the difficulty that each game has, and Elden Ring is no exception. The player takes control of a Tarnished, exiles from the land who were called back to find and repair the titular Elden Ring. Once they do, they become the land’s Elden Lord.

The game’s main draws are its story and its battle system. A huge chunk of the game’s lore comes from the item descriptions, and this serves to complement the story the player is living out. The combat system is complex and is the reason why players love it.. The player can choose from a variety of weapons, and even wield magic, to help them survive in the world. The variety in playstyles allows the player to adapt to what they need.

This game also deals with multiplayer in a different way than other games. When played online, the game carries on as if you were playing a single-player game. However, other players can invade your world to kill you. Alternatively, you can summon players to help you defeat bosses, explore, or take on invaders. This type of multiplayer gameplay is now a staple of Soulsborne games after its introduction years ago in the Dark Souls series.

1. Fallout: New Vegas

Release date: October 19, 2010

Developed by: Obsidian Entertainment

Published by: Bethesda Softworks

Fallout: New Vegas is an open-world first-person shooter with RPG elements for the PC, Playstation 3, and Xbox 360. The player follows the story of The Courier in charge of delivering a package. The Courier, for reasons you will find out if you play the game, wasn’t able to make the delivery. It is now up to the Courier to retrieve the package he lost, and complete the delivery.

Fallout: New Vegas’s main draw is its story. The game has so many endings that you can count on one hand, and it’s all dependent on the player’s actions. The player can do almost anything in the game, and although there may be consequences, they are par for the course in this game. The various skill that that player can level up lends to varying playstyles. You can be a sneaky person who uses silenced weaponry, or be a heavily armored tank with a Gatling gun. No matter how the player chooses to play, there is an option for it.

