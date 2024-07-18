The UFC APEX in Las Vegas is set to host a thrilling night of fights on July 22nd, with UFC Vegas 94 headlined by a high-stakes strawweight clash between former title challenger Amanda Lemos and surging contender Virna Jandiroba.

Lemos (14-3-1), known for her knockout power and aggressive style, looks to rebound from her loss to champion Weili Zhang and solidify her position as a top contender. A dominant victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298 showcased Lemos’ evolving skillset and renewed determination. Now, she faces a significant test in Jandiroba.

Jandiroba (20-3), a former Invicta FC champion, rides a three-fight win streak into this bout. Her grappling prowess and well-rounded game have earned her victories over notable opponents like Angela Hill and Marina Rodriguez. With a title shot in her sights, Jandiroba aims to make a statement against Lemos.

This matchup promises fireworks, as both fighters possess the tools to finish the fight. Lemos’ striking power poses a constant threat, while Jandiroba’s grappling expertise could neutralize Lemos’ aggression. The outcome of this bout could have major implications for the strawweight division’s title picture.

Beyond the main event, UFC Vegas 94 features a stacked card with exciting matchups across various weight classes. Keep an eye on rising prospects and veteran contenders looking to make their mark on the UFC stage.

Don’t miss UFC Vegas 94, where Lemos and Jandiroba will battle for strawweight supremacy in a fight that could determine the next title challenger. The event promises to deliver thrilling action and highlight the depth of talent within the UFC’s strawweight division.

With a great fight card comes money to be made, we take a look at the top betting underdogs for this weekend’s stacked UFC Vegas 94 fight night event.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 94 Top Betting Underdogs

Amanda Lemos: +115

Seungwoo Choi: +125

Thomas Petersen: +110

Amanda Lemos (+115) vs. Virna Jandiroba

Amanda Lemos tried to become the next strawweight champion but Zhang Weili deemed it to be too much for the Brazilian standout much like she’s been for the rest of the division. However, Lemos was able to get back on track in her next fight dominating Mackenzie Dern to win the fight via unanimous decision. Now, Lemos gets to keep the ball rolling against another high-level jiu-jitsu practitioner Virna Jandiroba this weekend at UFC Vegas 94.

In this matchup, it’s going to come down to Lemos’ takedown and submission defense just like it did against Dern. Granted Jandiroba is much better at dragging the fight to the mat than Dern is which makes this fight a lot harder than it was against Dern. However, this is a five-round fight and as long as Lemos can keep her gas tank going for the entire fight and keep this fight for long out moments on the feet she should be the winner on the feet and could potentially get the knockout the longer this fight goes extending her winning streak to two in a row.

Seungwoo Choi (+125) vs. Steve Garcia

SeungWoo Choi looked like he was going to make a run in the featherweight division until he met up with the gatekeeper of the division Alex Caceres. After that submission loss to Caceres, it resulted in back-to-back losses against Josh Culibao and Michael Trizano. He has since gotten back on track after a scary second round to get the nod on the judge’s scorecards against Jarno Errens. Now, Choi gets the opportunity to extend his winning streak when he takes on Steve Garcia in Las Vegas this weekend.

Choi is at his best when he’s utilizing crisp straight combinations on the feet which has resulted in big knockout finishes as we saw against Julian Erosa. If this fight stays a technical striking match on the feet, Choi will have no issue landing his strikes against Garcia as his punches will be quicker to the punch. If Choi can stay defensively sound and keep this fight on the feet at his preferred range he has the chance not only to outstrike Garcia but potentially put him away.

Thomas Petersen (+110) vs. Mohammed Usman

Thomas Petersen’s UFC debut didn’t go as planned as he dropped a decision to Jamal Pogues. This came after a dominant second-round submission against former TUF contestant Chandler Cole. Peterson will be stepping inside the Octagon at the UFC Apex this weekend looking to finally get into the winning column in his UFC career when he takes on Mohammed Usman.

Petersen is at his best when he’s pressing forward, making his opponents fight off their back foot and then landing the takedowns. From there, Petersen has a dominant top control that will smother Usman and with the way that Usman is a fish out of water when he is put on his back this is the easiest path to victory for Petersen in this matchup. While Usman’s strength relies heavily on his power punches on the feet, outside of that Petersen should have the speed advantage as well as the grappling advantage. Petersen gets in close to take Usman down and finishes him shortly thereafter to get his hand raised for the first time in his UFC career.