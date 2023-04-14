It’s been rumored for a few weeks that Netflix is looking to do a U.S. Squid Game remake, but it’s looking more and more likely by the day. More rumors have surfaced about a remake of one of Netflix‘s biggest shows ever, and one of the world’s biggest YouTubers has weighed in as well.

On this week’s episode of The Hot Mic with John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, the latter revealed that he was hearing that the project was “very real” and that Netflix has an A-list filmmaker in mind to helm the series: David Fincher. This is huge news if it pans out, and Fincher is a great fit for the job given his track record with psychological thrillers.

But while that news is big, MrBeast has weighed in on the rumor and took to Twitter to do so. “Isn’t this what we did? Lol,” read MrBeast’s tweet. One would assume that he’s referring to his video titled “$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life” video from November 2021 which has amassed over 403 million views — his largest video to date.

Isn’t that what we did? Lol — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 14, 2023

MrBeast is currently the fourth-most subscribed-to channel in the world with 145 million subscribers on YouTube and the highest individual, non-brand channel — beating out PewDiePie by over 30 million.

Squid Game was an immensely popular Netflix series that is currently the highest-ranking show in terms of hours viewed in the first 28 days of streaming with 1,650,450,000 billion hours and beating out the likes of Stranger Things Season 4 (1,352,090,000), Wednesday Season 1 (1,237,150,000), and Dahmer (856,270,000). The renewal of a second season seems like a no-brainer, while a remake is a bit more contentious.

Jake Ellenbogen (@JKBOGEN) said, “Seems like a nice way of saying ‘we don’t have any ideas” while fellow Twitter user Aaron Clarey (@aaron_clarey) said, “Americans have nothing left in the tank.”

While we’ll have to hold full judgment of the American Squid Game remake until it comes out (if it ever does), the reactions are amusing and we’re getting people from all pockets joining in on the conversation from journalists to MrBeast.