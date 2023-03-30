The recent Jonathan Majors news has taken the entertainment world by storm. After a film-saving performance as Kang the Conquerer in the otherwise disappointing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and then a stellar performance as Damn, the antagonist of Creed III, Majors was arrested in New York City last weekend for assault charges (the woman was allegedly his girlfriend). The case takes another swerve as Majors’ attorney has revealed a text exchange between Majors and the woman.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, revealed a set of texts to TMZ from the woman hours after his arrest.

“I’m so angry that they did [charged him with assault]. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” said the woman in a long text to Majors.

One text later, the woman says, “I love you.”

A few hours later, the woman once again texted Majors saying, “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank that this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.”

The texts seem to suggest that the woman was angry that Majors was arrested and would try and right the ship, but there’s still plenty of context missing and we don’t know the full story. For now, these receipts are yet another twist in this ongoing saga.