Top Selling Games on Steam This Week (September 5-11, 2022)

Looking for a new game to play? Your next few hundred hours of enjoyment might be among these top selling games on Steam for the week of September 5 to September 11.

Note that this information is taken from steamdb, and is based on the Steam Weekly Global Top Sellers updated every Sunday. This list is sorted by revenue, with 1 being the highest. Other products on the Steam Store such as DLCs, Soundtracks, other additional content, and the Steam Deck has been omitted from this list. All game information is taken from the game’s official Steam page.

Top Selling Steam Games (September 5-11, 2022)

Release Date: August 11, 2022

Developed by: Massive Monster

Published by: Devolver Digital

“Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland Followers and spread your Word to become the one true cult.”

Cult of the Lamb still hasn’t gone down from its honeymoon phase and is still gaining traction both in-store and for content creators. It has been in the top 5 selling games since it launched, and this week is no different. The game launched with a bang, reaching a concurrent player count of 60,000 and a total of one million players, all in its first week. This shot the game up to #18 in global top sellers, which is impressive for a game less than a month old. Publisher Devolver Digital is no stranger to the charts though, with titles like Loop Hero, Inscryption, Exit the Gungeon, and more under their belt.

In Cult of the Lamb, you must collect resources to build your cult, perform rituals to the gods, and reinforce your cult through sermons. You can’t have any competitors either, and you must defeat rival cults and absorb their power in a randomly generated world. In this dark-themed roguelite combined with its adorable art style, there’s nothing to hate.

Release Date: September 8, 2022

Developed by: Visual Concepts

Published By: 2K

“Rise to the occasion in NBA 2K23. Showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build your own dynasty in MyGM, or guide the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and feel true-to-life gameplay.”

NBA 2K23 needs no introduction. Nor does it need justification why it’s on this list. This is only its release week, and it can be counted on to stay for at least a few more as one of the top selling games on the platform.

NBA 2K23 boasts more control on both sides of the ball with a whole new arsenal of offensive skill-based moves, as well as 1-on-1 defensive mechanics to lockdown your opposing player. The Jordan Challenges also makes its return, and it’s up to you to recreate his iconic shots while learning more about the legend himself.

Release Date: August 12, 2022

Developed by: Insomniac Games, Nixxes Software

Published by: PlayStation PC LLC

“In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. Web-swing through vibrant neighborhoods and defeat villains with epic takedowns.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man initially released as a PlayStation exclusive. First launched on September 7, 2018, for PlayStation 4, then for PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020, the web-slinging open world action game received great reviews, primarily for its great execution of Spider-Man’s unique traversal abilities. Of course, this is not the first video game released of the superhero but swinging through New York City has never been this good.

It was recently remastered and released for PC earlier this year, widening its already huge playerbase. This expansion to another platform allows more players to enjoy wearing the helm of Spider-Man as he faces his greatest foes or stopping petty theft around the block.

On its first week of release, it reached its all-time peak of over 66,000 concurrent players, but now it has normalized to the 10k-15k range. As players are finishing the single-player experience, the number of players is slowly declining to about 5k. Nonetheless, it is still #14 in overall top sales, and that’s what this game deserves.

As the dust settles on its victorious launch, fans of the franchise are now hoping for the game’s pseudo-sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, to be released on PC as well.

Release Date: December 5, 2019

Developed by: Rockstar Games

Published by: Rockstar Games

“America, 1899.

Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

Winner of over 175 Game of the Year Awards and recipient of over 250 perfect scores, RDR2 is the epic tale of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the infamous Van der Linde gang, on the run across America at the dawn of the modern age. Also includes access to the shared living world of Red Dead Online.”

The open world from Rockstar Games is still making numbers as the second top selling game on Steam, years after its release. Red Dead Redemption 2 is not only a gun-slinging, horse-riding simulator, it’s also an experience to see the world and characters unfold right before Arthur’s eyes. The degree of freedom and detail in RDR2 are rarely seen anywhere else, which draws players of all kinds. Whether you’re a veteran gamer seeking detail, exploration, and freedom or a newcomer piqued by the deep storylines, Red Dead Redemption 2 has something in store for you.

Release Date: March 9, 2021

Developed by: Playground Games

Published by: Xbox Game Studios

“Dynamic seasons change everything at the world’s greatest automotive festival. Go it alone or team up with others to explore beautiful and historic Britain in a shared open world. Collect, modify and drive over 450 cars. Race, stunt, create and explore – choose your own path to become a Horizon Superstar.”

Belonging to one of the most detailed racing simulators that exists, Forza Horizon 4 was the most selling Steam game last week. Funnily enough, the game that topped the prior week’s list was another racing game: F1 Manager 2022. Maybe people just really like racing games lately; with the F1 season starting, perhaps gamers have also felt the need to get behind a racing wheel.

For the past year, Forza Horizon 4 has enjoyed a player count of 10 to 20 thousand, but this recent spike caused this count to reach over 30,000. Expect to see Forza Horizon 4 as a top selling game on Steam again next week, as it doesn’t seem people are going to lose interest anytime soon.

It boasts over 450 cars from over 100 licensed manufacturers, an open-ended campaign, and more. The shared world where all of the players experience the same changes in the environment makes its appearance, too. For those looking for a virtual tour of Britain, Forza Horizon 4 might just be the game for you.

Forza Horizon 4 does have a “sequel” in Forza Horizon 5 which focuses more on the open world aspect of the game, but it does cost over twice as much. For people interested in the gaming aspect, Forza Horizon 4 may present itself as a more economical choice over the newer version.

