Tori Kelly has been hospitalized for the singer collapsing while out with friends. The Grammy-award-winning singer is now reportedly being treated for blood clots.

According to TMZ, on Sunday (July 23) she was at dinner in downtown Los Angeles when her heart began beating fast. A source told the outlet that Kelly passed out and was “out for a while.”

The source adds that her friends decided against calling an ambulance to make sure that Kelly was treated at Cedars-Sinai instead of a hospital downtown. Cedars-Sinai is considered to be one of the best hospitals in the nation.

Kelly is currently in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai. The publication reports that doctors discovered clots in the singer's legs and lungs. At this time, doctors are trying to see of any of the clots are around her heart. The singer has been reportedly in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.

Kelly’s husband, André Murillo, has not publicly commented or made a statement about her current health condition.

The singer's rise to fame began through YouTube where she would post covers of songs on the platform. She began to attract a following and later was casted in season 9 of American Idol. She released her debut album Unbreakable Smile debuted in 2015. That album contained hits such as “Nobody Love” and “Should’ve Been Us.” In 2019 she won a Grammy for Best Gospel Album for ‘Hiding Place,' and Best Gospel Performance/Song for ‘Never Aline.”

Kelly’s EP “Tori” is scheduled to come out on this Friday (July 28). No word on if that has been delayed.