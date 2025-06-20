Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson has a new woman in his life. The retired Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver shared a close-up photo of himself and a woman on X standing next to one another in matching emerald green accessories. The former NFL star's suede shoes were in the same shade of green as her Chanel purse. However, the camera angle points to the ground to not reveal their faces.

Ochocinco captioned the photo with France's flag giving a clue to the couple's next destination.

However, he followed up with a repost photo of the woman wearing the same bag with the caption, “Bong Sraloang Oun…” which translates to “I love you” from Khmer.

Bong Sraloang Oun… https://t.co/h18FYiWK13 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 18, 2025

According to the woman's social media profile on X, she goes by the name Chan. Earlier this month, she reposted what she wants her future to look like.

“idgaf what y’all normalize. I wanna get married, I wanna be a wife, I wanna have a wedding, I wanna be so in love with ONE person 4ever,” the post read with a photo of two hands showing off their wedding bands.

Idgaf what y'all normalize. I wanna get married, I wanna be a wife, I wanna have a wedding, I wanna be so in love with ONE person 4ever. https://t.co/ZIU5xHxLpX — Nicole (@dumbtwt7) June 5, 2025

It's unclear how long the pair have been seeing one another but they began to fuel romance rumors back in March when they were spotted together in New Orleans on a romantic dinner date.

Prior to Ochocinco starting dating rumors, he shared some of his dating requirements on an episode of The Night Cap which he co-hosts with Shannon Sharpe.

“There’s some people, like me, if you don’t have at least two kids, I’m not even looking at you,” he said during the Feb. 27 episode. “I’m not even looking at you if you ain’t got at least two. That’s just me. That’s just my preference now. Now everybody else? They ain’t rocking like that.”

Sharpe then asked him to explain what he meant by wanting a woman with at least two kids.

“Well, women that don’t have kids, most of the time, 98.9 percent of the time, they never have no godd*mn food in the refrigerator,” Ocho jokingly responded to his cohost. “And they don’t have no snacks in the pantry, and they always wanna go out to eat, and they wanna put on and give looks. I don’t care about you dressing up. I don’t care about you taking pictures of your food. Do you have snacks in the pantry? Do you have Capri-Suns in your refrigerator? Do you have oatmeal pies? Do you have Zingers? I need nourishment at three in the morning when we have a little activity, horizontal at that. There’s a difference.”

According to Chan's social media, its unsure if she is a mom at all.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson's Relationship with Sharelle Rosado

Ochocinco going public with Chan follows his separation from realty mogul and his ex-fianceé, Sharelle Rosado. The two got engaged in January 2023 and share one child together, Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson who was born in 2022. Rosado has three children from a previous relationship: Ariana (15), Marcus (13), Denim (5). As for Ochocinco, he has an additional seven children from a previous partnership: Jicyra, Chad II, Chade', Cha'iel, Savi, Florida and another daughter whose name is not known.

The Selling Tampa star shared that infidelity was the reason why the two are no longer engaged. She revealed that she “went through his phone” and found “women everywhere.”

“I respect Chad and at the end of the day, we’re still a family, no matter what things happen,” Rosado told Reality with the King in February. “Nobody’s perfect and I’m not here to judge him. I’ve had infidelity issues. It happened to me. I did it to someone. I’ve done it to somebody in my younger days.”

It was suggested by the NFL that he would like to get back together which Rosado was open to back February adding that she “would be open to going on a date with him” but now it seems unlikely.