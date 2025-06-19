Troy Aikman is keeping it light, but not in the way Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might prefer. The Hall of Fame quarterback and founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer made it clear he’s not exactly planning backyard hangs with the royal couple anytime soon, per PageSix.

“I don’t think they’re drinking much light beer,” Aikman told Us Weekly when asked about his famous neighbors. “But I’m not hanging with them, that’s for sure.”

Aikman owns property in Montecito, California, not far from where Markle and Harry reside. While he hasn’t run into them yet, he believes most people in town are well aware of their presence. “They are there, from what I can gather. I think anyone with a heartbeat knows that they’re out there,” he said.

A neighborhood divided

Though Aikman keeps his distance, others have more detailed thoughts about the couple’s dynamic with the community. Journalist Richard Mineards said Markle doesn’t quite blend in with Montecito’s understated vibe. He described her as hyper-conscious of her image and out of sync with the local preference for simplicity and authenticity.

Article Continues Below

“She pays attention to every appearance, every word, every gesture,” Mineards told The Daily Mail. “And here in Montecito, we appreciate simple people, even famous ones. Meghan doesn’t play the community game.”

Harry, however, draws a different kind of attention. Mineards praised him as approachable, saying he often greets people with a smile and chats with locals. Whether spotted at the beach, a coffee shop, or cycling in the hills, Harry seems to be making a more grounded impression.

Actress Sharon Stone echoed that sentiment in 2020, saying the couple came to be part of Montecito, not just live in it. “They’ve become a giving, caring, participating part of our community,” she told Access Hollywood.

As for Troy Aikman, he has other priorities. Between running his beer brand and prepping for another season of “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, the three-time Super Bowl champion appears content staying in his own lane.