Cardi B is back.

The rapper released her new song “Outside” on Friday, June 20, and she makes mention of her ex, Offset, as well as her new romance with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The first possible sub at her ex is during the chorus where Cardi raps, “I been cuffed up too long (Side), let me remind n*****s (Yeah).”

Cardi and Offset got married in 2017, and she later filed for divorce in 2024 after claims of infidelity. Since their separation, the Bronx native has been enjoying her time getting to know Diggs, so while this line doesn't call out Offset by name, it's clear that Cardi is reminding her ex what he's been missing.

The first line of the first verse can also be interpreted as Cardi throwing a shot at her ex, who she has been speaking publicly about, “Well, let's go wrong for wrong (What?), let's go lick for lick (Let's go).”

Lastly, Cardi seemingly addresses Offset's collaboration with Chlöe Bailey on “Princess Cut.” Chlöe sings the line, “Know I’m the king, baby, bow to me.” While the R&B singer is speaking about herself, Cardi uses it as an opportunity to shade Offset and mentions the real “king” who she refers to as NBA legend, LeBron James.

“I like him too, so, baby, let me meet LeBron (Let me meet LeBron),” she raps and gives a shoutout to Savannah James, “I love Savannah, let me see what she be on.”

LeBron wasn't the only athlete Cardi mentioned in her song of the summer contender. She also gave a shoutout to her boyfriend and Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

“Heard them Patriots got them n****s, let me in the locker room/And some ladies out in Vegas, A'ja Wil', what's poppin', boo?” she rapped.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's Relationship

Diggs and Cardi hard launched their romance earlier this month with one another appearing in one another's Instagram photo dumps. The Bronx native also shared with her followers on X, how frustrated she was in her past relationship with the Migos rapper.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told her fans on X earlier this month. “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

Cardi and Offset share three children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 10 months. She shared that the relationship with Offset was not in a good place and had thoughts of becoming violent towards him if she continued to be with him.

“I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them,” she continued. “Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so … it was just getting too much.”

The new romance with Diggs is a new experience for her and that she has come along way since the ending of her relationship with Offset.

“Dating is new to me,” and “it took a long time for me to open up to somebody,” she said.

“I went through a lot of f—ing trauma,” the rapper said. “And I had to learn myself. Before I even got with somebody, I had to learn myself. I had to come at peace with myself, and I had to shed a lot of f—ing tears so I could finally be like, ‘Yeah, I'm feeling good.’ And I'm sharing that.”