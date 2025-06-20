More updates regarding WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's shoulder injury, and it appears she may require surgery, which would keep her out of action even longer than expected.

PWInsider reports her “separated shoulder will require surgery.” According to the report, this is the “worst-case scenario,” and it will keep Morgan would for a “lengthy amount of time.”

Unfortunately, this likely means she will be out for more than three months, which is what a previous report indicated. That would have been bad enough since she would have missed Evolution 2 and SummerSlam. Now, she could be on the sideline even longer.

PWInsider also previously reported that Morgan's injury was real. They called it a “severe dislocation,” which they speculated could keep her out of the ring for four months.

Liv Morgan's WWE opponent breaks silence on shoulder injury

Morgan's opponent during the match she got injured was Kairi Sane. Two days after the injury occurred, Sane took to X, formerly Twitter, to break her silence on the matter. She appears to be taking it hard, given she was part of the freak accident that resulted in Morgan's injury.

Article Continues Below

“One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury,” Sane began. “I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy. Even if it was never intentional, knowing that someone was hurt in a match with me is something I carry deeply. It breaks my heart. I hope with all my heart for a full and speedy recovery.

“I will continue to give my all, hoping to bring excitement—not pain—to the ring,” she concluded.

Of course, Sane did not intentionally injure Morgan. It occurred during the opening moments of their match. Sane dodged one of Morgan's kicks, throwing her to the mat.

Morgan landed awkwardly, and slow-motion replays show her expression change upon landing. She rolled out of the ring and was writhing in pain. WWE officials came to check on her at ringside, and she was escorted backstage.

So, as Sane noted, she was named the winner since Morgan could not continue. We will see if they resume their feud whenever Morgan returns.