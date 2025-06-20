Jay Bilas has witnessed the evolution of Duke basketball from both the court and the commentary booth. So when he praises someone as the best freshman to ever wear a Blue Devils jersey, it means something, per AwfulAnnouncing. On the Awful Announcing Podcast, Bilas didn't hesitate to shower Cooper Flagg with the kind of praise that most players only dream of.

“He’s ridiculous,” Bilas told host Brandon Contes. “I think he’s the best freshman Duke has ever had.” That’s a bold statement, considering the program's list of standout one-and-dones, from Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving to Jayson Tatum and Paolo Banchero.

Bilas and Flagg share a unique link. Both wore Duke blue, both had strong college careers, and both heard their names called by the Dallas Mavericks. That parallel alone was enough to make Bilas smile. But when asked who might end up with the better career, Bilas leaned toward Flagg. “You don’t find 17-18-year-olds with this kind of polish and maturity,” he said. “People are asking if Dallas might trade the pick. I can’t imagine a scenario where you give up a player like this. He’s the future.”

Historic Expectations, Modern Talent

Bilas isn’t the only one with sky-high expectations. In a new ranking by The Athletic, draft analyst Sam Vecenie placed Flagg as the second-best NBA prospect of the last ten years. Only Victor Wembanyama, the towering French phenom who went No. 1 in 2023, ranked higher.

The list is based on how players were graded when entering the draft, not on how their pro careers played out. That means Flagg beat out the likes of Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, and even fellow Duke alum Jayson Tatum. According to Vecenie, Flagg is a “highly-skilled mismatch nightmare” with an elite motor and strong two-way versatility. The Maine native also earned praise for his competitiveness and presence, qualities that often separate good players from great ones.

As Bilas summed it up, “There’s a No. 1 player in high school every year, but they’re not all built like this. Cooper Flagg is in a different category.”