Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have announced that they will be going their separate ways after 18 years of marriage. McDermott took to Instagram with the news.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote alongside a photograph of himself and Spelling, as well as an image of the now-former couple with their kids.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time,” he continued. “We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. [prayer emoji].”

The former couple shares five children together. They have daughters Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11; and sons Liam Aaron, 16, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott got married in 2007 but had their share of ups and downs throughout their time together. McDermott's infedility which he admitted to on their reality show True Tori, in 2014. “I feel shame. I've never felt shame before,” he said in one episode per PEOPLE.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that trust issues were a factor in their relationship.

“Tori still has major trust issues with Dean. And he's like, ‘We moved on from that.' It's complicated and a very toxic and rocky situation,” one source said per the publication, while another added, “Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful.”

Spelling has not made a post of her own regarding the divorce.