Jeremy Allen White and his wife Addison Timlin are calling it quits. Timlin filed for divorce from White on Thursday (May 11), TMZ reports.

The Bear star and Timlin were married for three years. The pair has two daughters together: Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2.

“We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams,” Timlin announced in June 2018, revealing her baby bump amid her first pregnancy. “Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come.”

The two met on the set of the 2008 film, Afterschool. TMZ reports that Timlin hinted they were dating in 2013. They got married in a courthouse ceremony back in 2019 per Entertainment Tonight.

For White’s performance in The Bear, he won Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Golden Globe earlier this year. He mentioned his family during his acceptance speech.

“I love you so, so, so, so much,” he said of his children, before adding of his actress wife, “Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

Timlin responded to White’s acceptance speech in a heartfelt caption on Instagram.

“When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of the actor holding up his first Golden Globe.

She added, “I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time- watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension-hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too.”

It has not been reported why Timlin decided to file for divorce.