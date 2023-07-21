Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou admits he is concerned about Harry Kane's situation at the club. The Spurs captain has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), and Bayern Munich this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Postecoglou said, “Harry Kane deal? I can't be relaxed… for everyone concerned, we don't want to be doing it for too long. I don't think that is good for anyone”.

“But I don't want to put a deadline on it because that adds even more pressure.””Kane has officially entered the last year of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur. Daniel Levy has the option of either selling him this summer or allowing him to walk away as a free agent next year. The Spurs chairman recently contacted Bayern Munich about a potential move, but it never materialized. The North London club has reportedly rejected two bids from the Bundesliga champions for Kane.

Levy has made it clear that he won't sell his captain for anything below £100m. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur themselves offered a huge contract worth £300,000-per-week wages, but the English striker swiftly denied it.

It is reported that KKane'sfirst priority is to stay in England. As he has the Premier League record of Alan Shearer in sight, a move away from England will not allow him to overtake the great Newcastle United legend. Shearer has scored 260 Premier League goals, followed by Kane at 213. The England captain only finished behind Erling Haaland in last yyear'sPremier League Golden Boot race.