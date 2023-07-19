Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has sent a message to the club's fans amid ongoing transfer rumors linking him with a move to Bayern Munich, reported by goal.com. Kane took to social media while on the club's pre-season tour in Australia to express his gratitude to the supporters.

Spurs recently played their first friendly match against West Ham, which ended in a 3-2 loss. Despite the transfer speculation, Kane continued to wear the captain's armband, and new manager Ange Postecoglou has reiterated that the England international is fully committed to the club.

After the match, Kane shared several images of himself training with his teammates and a photo of him leading the team onto the pitch. In the caption, he expressed his enjoyment of the tour and thanked the fans for their warm welcome. Kane wrote, “Been great in Australia so far. It's a pleasure seeing fans in different parts of the world and thanks for the welcome we've had here. Good to get some minutes in the legs.”

Bayern Munich has made two bids for Kane, both of which have been rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. Despite having just one year remaining on his contract, Levy values Kane at over £100 million ($130 million). The second bid from Bayern was reportedly around £86 million ($109 million), following an initial offer of £60 million ($76 million).

Kane is now set to travel to Thailand with the Tottenham Hotspur squad for their next friendly match against Leicester City. The game will take place on Sunday at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

As the transfer saga continues, Harry Kane's message to the fans is a clear indication that he remains focused on his duties with Tottenham Hotspur despite the speculation surrounding his future.