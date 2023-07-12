PSG could be set to launch an $110 million bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, reported by goal.com. The French club is said to have made Kane their top target, ahead of Juventus's Dusan Vlahovic, and have already sent a delegation to London to discuss a potential deal for the England captain. PSG's offer is believed to be the highest Tottenham have received this summer.

Bayern Munich have reportedly made two bids for Kane but have yet to reach an agreement with Tottenham. Their most recent offer was in the region of £70m ($90m), which clearly was rejected by the Spurs hierarchy. Despite being linked to a new £400,000-per-week contract if he stays at Tottenham, Kane appears keen to leave the north London side this summer in pursuit of winning major trophies.

Although Kane is said to prefer a move to Bayern, it remains to be seen whether they will be able match the offer proposed by PSG. Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, is well known for holding out for premium transfer fees and negotiations with any potential suitors are likely to be challenging.

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has already confirmed that he has not received any assurances over Kane's future, despite being appointed as the club's new boss recently. While he hopes Kane will remain at Tottenham, the ongoing saga regarding his future is expected to dominate headlines for the remainder of the summer.

Should PSG win the race to sign Harry Kane, it would represent a major coup for the French club. It would also serve as a warning to any rivals that they mean business as they seek to challenge for major honours both domestically and in Europe. For Tottenham, losing their star striker would be a significant blow and they would need to act fast in order to find a suitable replacement before the start of the new season.