Matchweek 22 of the Premier League will come to a close with a game between Tottenham Hotspurs (11-3-7) and Manchester City (14-3-3) on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Check out our Premier League odds series, starring our Tottenham-Man City prediction and pick.

Tottenham is set to boost its fifth place in the EPL. The Spurs hope to carry its momentum at home, winning its last two matches with clean sheets over Fulham and Preston North End. Harry Kane, who has 16 goals this season, hopes to deliver a tantalizing game, especially when he is set off to take the league’s leading goalscorer.

After being eliminated in the Carabao Cup by Southampton and losing the Manchester derby, Man City bounced back with three wins in all competitions, taking down Arsenal, Wolverhampton, and their first face-off with Tottenham. Erling Haaland is primed to deliver a scoring battle with Kane. The former player of Borussia Dortmund dominates the first season of the Prem, registering 25 goals already.

Here are the Tottenham-Man Citysoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Tottenham-Man City Odds

Tottenham Hotspurs: +360

Manchester City: -145

Draw:+310

Over 2.5 Goals: -154

Under 2.5 Goals: +126

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Man City

TV: NBC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBC Sports, Peacock Premium

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Tottenham Can Beat Man City

Tottenham fights for Champions League Contention, hoping to overtake either Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Manchester United. They got 36 points off of 11 wins and three draws in 21 games in the Prem. They are still in the running for the FA Cup silverware, beating Portsmouth and Preston North End, while their run at the EFL Carabao Cup was halted by Nottingham Forest.

The Spurs have been struggling at home this season. They lost four of 10 EPL matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but now is the best time to give the London fans a chance to see victory, especially against last year’s champions.

The Lilywhites have the makings of defeating Man City, especially since their record shows that they have had success finding the back of the net against Man City. They secured the league double last season: Heung-Min Son’s goal opened the Spurs’ 2021-2022 season with a win, while the second matchup was a 3-2 victory, thanks to Harry Kane’s heroics where he squeaked a header in the 95th minute off of a Dejan Kulsevski cross.

Richarlison and Pape Matar Sarr are doubtful to appear for Antonio Conte’s side. Bryan Gil, Djed Spence, and Matt Doherty are the latest departures for the Spurs, while Pedro Porro and Arnaut Danjuma are the new signings for the club, who might see some time on the pitch. Porro’s stint with Sporting Lisbon saw him tally 12 goals in 98 matches and he even got Primeira Liga’s Team of the Year honors for the last two seasons in Portugal’s football league.

Why Man City Can Beat Tottenham

With Arsenal’s defeat at the hands of Everton, Manchester City hopes to close or overtake the Gunners at the peak of the Premier League table. They are now five points away, with 14 wins and three draws earned from 20 games. City’s FA Cup run is still alive, notching clean sheets and big wins over Chelsea and Arsenal, while their EFL Carabo Cup journey came to a disappointing end when Southampton defeated them 2-0.

City is blessed to have no players spending time on the treatment table. However, Joao Cancelo is out of the squad after Bayern Munich loaned him as starting wing-back defender. Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield is the squad’s new addition.

City has no trouble playing as an away side. Although two of their three losses were acquired when they visited Manchester United and Liverpool, they still earned 17 points in just nine road matches this season, tied for third-best in the league alongside Newcastle, Brighton, and Manchester United.

In addition, Pep Guardiola’s men enter this fixture with the confidence to beat Spurs, like what they did three weeks ago. On January 19, City fell behind 2-0 at halftime before putting in four goals in the second half. The Cityzens owned 58% of ball possession, outshooting Tottenham 16-9 and having a corner kick advantage with 8-3. Man City is also home to this season’s scoring and assists leaders. Erling Haaland has 25 goals in his first season in England while Kevin de Bruyne has provided 11 assists. Ederson ranks fifth among goal-keepers with eight clean sheets.

Final Tottenham-Man City Prediction & Pick

Both teams hope to snatch the coveted three points to start their February run. This game will surely be a scoring display, but Manchester City has had a better run in recent games. Back the visitors to pull a win over the London faithful.

Final Tottenham-Man City Prediction & Pick: Manchester City(-145), Over 2.5 goals (-154)