Tottenham's star, Son Heung-min, found himself in the middle of a finger-dislocating scuffle with PSG‘s Lee Kang-in over a ping pong dispute on the eve of South Korea's surprising exit from the Asian Cup, reported by GOAL.

The unexpected clash unfolded as South Korea suffered a 2-0 defeat to underdogs Jordan in the semi-finals. Son reportedly took exception to younger players rushing through dinner to engage in a game of ping pong, leading to a heated confrontation. The Spurs captain confronted Lee Kang-in, who responded by attempting to punch Son. The altercation ended with the two being separated, and in the process, Son dislocated his finger.

According to a Korean Football Association spokesperson, “It happened when some young players went up to play table tennis, and Son Heung-min and other older players took issue with it. The players exchanged a few words, and Son hurt his finger in the process.”

Lee Kang-in issued an apology, expressing regret for the incident and acknowledging his responsibility to follow the lead of his older teammates.

Son played in the subsequent defeat to Jordan with hand strapping, while Lee completed the full 90 minutes. Both players have since returned to their clubs, with Son featuring as a substitute in Tottenham's 2-1 victory over Brighton. In contrast, Lee was not included in PSG's squad for their game against LOSC.

The aftermath of the altercation may continue, with manager Jurgen Klinsmann facing heightened pressure. South Korea's unexpected exit from the Asian Cup has left lingering questions, and the football community awaits any potential decisions from the FA regarding the managerial situation.