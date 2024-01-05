Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou injected humor into his press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou injected humor into his press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Burnley when faced with a question about winning trophies, reported by GOAL. Journalists found themselves in stitches as Postecoglou responded to the inquiry about picturing himself lifting trophies.

In his characteristically straightforward style, the Australian coach amusingly reminded the journalist of his extensive track record of winning silverware throughout his career. Postecoglou confidently stated, “I’ve got real pictures, mate. There are quite a few. I just look at the ones I’ve got. I love winning, mate, that’s all I’ve done my whole career. That’s what drives me.”

Expressing his annual hope for victory, Tottenham boss Postecoglou emphasized his commitment to adding more trophy-lifting moments to his collection, stating, “Every year I start the year hoping that, by the end of the year, there is a picture of me with the team and holding a trophy. That’s what I’ve tried to do my whole career, and I’ve got plenty of evidence of that. So that’s what my intent is here. It’s not something I have to visualize; it’s what I do.”

Tottenham, who surprised as Premier League leaders in September, face a crucial period, six points behind Liverpool and already out of the Carabao Cup. With the FA Cup presenting a viable opportunity for silverware, Postecoglou, with his proven track record, is expected to field a strong team in Friday’s cup tie. The manager, well-versed in winning titles, led Yokohama F.Marinos to the J-League title in 2019 and secured multiple SPL titles and cups during his tenure at Celtic.

As Tottenham aims for trophy success, Postecoglou’s focus will shift to a Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford after the FA Cup encounter.