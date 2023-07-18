Manchester United officially locked up arguably its best player from a season ago as Marcus Rashford put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with the Red Devils on Tuesday. Rashford joined Manchester United in 2005 at the age of seven and has since become an integral part of their present and future.

“I joined Manchester United as a 7-year-old with a dream,” Rashford said, via Fabrizio Romano. “That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt. I will give my best.”

Rashford had his best season yet with United last year, scoring 30 goals in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League. He played in 56 matches for United, acting as their talisman for much of the season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rashford has operated on both the left side and up the middle for United. His versatility has allowed them to play several different formations and rotations under manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils are expected to bring in another striker this summer despite having Rashford who can start up top.

Wherever he ends up playing, Rashford's boyhood dream continues with Manchester United. The Red Devils are expected to take the next step next season and challenge for the title. A trophy will be on United fans' radars and the club will have plenty of opportunity to claim one.

Marcus Rashford will be a big reason why Manchester United does or doesn’t raise a trophy in 2023-2024. He broke out last season and earned himself a solid payday. He now needs to find consistency and separate himself from other forwards in the Premier League.