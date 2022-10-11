Touhou LostWord Global is Getting New Units – October 12, 2022

The global version of Touhou LostWord is receiving an update. Maintenance will happen on October 12, 2022, from 03:00 to 07:00 UTC, and with it comes new units first introduced in the bullet hell game Unconnected Marketeers. Who is joining the game after the next update?

What is Unconnected Marketeers?

As a quick refresher, Unconnected Marketeers (UM) is a top-down bullet hell game developed by the one-man team ZUN, also known as Team Shanghai Alice. The game follows series protagonists Reimu Hakurei, Marisa Kirisame, Sakuya Izayoi, and Sanae Kochiya as they individually look into mysterious cards. Said cards contain the powers of different characters who inhabit Gensokyo, and these cards are making the rounds at a fast pace. With no information about who made these cards, how they circulate, or what purpose they serve, the protagonists set out to investigate the truth behind them.

The three UM characters joining Touhou LostWord in the next update are Mike Goutokuji, Chimata Tenkyuu, and Momoyo Himemushi. Have a look at these characters and the roles they serve in UM.

The New Units

Mike is a maneki-neko (lucky cat) who can beckon either people or money to do business. She serves as the mid-boss and boss of Stage 1, where she asks the protagonists to purchase ability cards from her. However, the protagonists misunderstand her and proceed to swiftly beat her. Despite that, she gives them advice regarding how other people trade ability cards before trading with them and sending them on their way.

Chimata is the final boss of UM. She is the god of special marketplaces and possesses the ability to let one relinquish ownership of an object. In the final stage of UM, she approaches the protagonists thinking they are there to conduct business. However, she assumes that they want to destroy the marketplace when told to stop the cards from circulating. This angers her and prompts her to challenge the protagonists to the final fight of the main game.

Momoyo is the extra stage boss of UM. She is an oomukade, a centipede-like youkai that can supposedly eat dragons. She acts as the supervisor of the Rainbow Dragon Cave, one of the major locations where the game takes place. During the game’s extra stage, Momoyo confuses the protagonists with thieves looking to steal gems from the cave, which prompts her to attack them.

When Will They Join the Game?

The characters will be added through a banner entitled “Festival: Miner, Market & Money.” This banner will run from October 12 to October 20, 02:59 UTC, and includes a rate-up on the three units. Players can pull for these characters through the normal or the Ascending Step-Up versions of the banner. Once the banner ends, Mike will join the Standard Friend gacha pool. However, Chimata and Momoyo will not be added to the Standard pool, as they are both Limited units. Thus, players will be able to pull for them the next time they appear on a different Limited banner.

The global version of Touhou LostWord is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.