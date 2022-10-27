Tracy McGrady was ‘making love’ with first $500,000 paycheck

Tracy McGrady put together a very successful NBA career that saw him get inducted into the Hall of Fame with the 2017 class. There were many highlights and notable moments from McGrady’s career, but for McGrady, one of the most important or memorable moments of his career from his own vantage point might have been when he received his first NBA paycheck.

McGrady’s first NBA paycheck, which came courtesy of the Toronto Raptors, was for $500,000, which is obviously a very large sum of money. McGrady says that he simply got his entire check of $500,000 in cash and went back to his hotel room to throw it all on his bed. It’s quite a story from one of the most dynamic scorers in NBA history.

"My first check, it was like $500,000 and I wanted it in cash. I was in my room upstairs and I just threw all that money on the bed… Just me and $500,000 making love."@Tmac_213 on what he did with his first NBA paycheck 😂 (via @thepivot)pic.twitter.com/YWrTQCQwWn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 27, 2022

$500,000 is quite a large amount of money, and it’s not often that you will ever see such a large amount of cash in person. Considering it was McGrady’s first paycheck of his NBA career, he had never had so much money in his life, and took a moment to celebrate it. Not many people can say that they took their first $500,000 check and threw it all over their hotel room, but McGrady can.

There was a lot more where that came from as McGrady’s career progressed. His skills took off, and he would become one of the top players in the league at a point in time, which helped him earn upwards of $160 million throughout his career. It’s always interesting to hear what athletes do with their money, but McGrady’s story involving his first career paycheck is clearly one of one.