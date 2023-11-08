While the Twins won the AL Central last season, Minnesota isn't planning to back up the brinks truck for a repeat.

For the first time since 2020, the Minnesota Twins found themselves back in the playoffs. However, that doesn't mean the Twins are going to back up the brinks truck to capitalize on their postseason berth.

Minnesota is planning on cutting their player payroll heading into 2024, via Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. While the Twins had a higher payroll than expected during their playoff push, general manager Dereck Falvey is expecting that number to decrease this upcoming season.

“We've pushed our payroll to heights that we had never pushed before with the support, certainly, of ownership,” Falvey said. “We know there is some natural ebb and flow to that. Will it be where it was last year? I don't expect that. I expect it less than that.”

The Twins went out and re-signed Carlos Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract last offseason. Even with that deal in place, Minnesota ranked 17th in MLB with an overall payroll of almost $154 million. Heading into 2024, the Twins have the 16th-most cap space in the league at just over $108 million. The average is just over $113 million.

Minnesota isn't going to completely ignore adding to their roster. After winning the AL Central last year, the Twins won't suddenly wave the white flag and give up the division. But Minnesota isn't expecting to have another Correa-esqe offseason. They'll look to cut costs while still trying to pick up wins. Time will only tell if the Twins' strategy will work, but if nothing else it's a change of course on how the team operated in 2023.