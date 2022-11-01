Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff

The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ.

No Fucking Way.. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 1, 2022

Trae Young tweeted, “No F***ing Way..” earlier this morning when the news was announced. Migos formed in Georgia, the same state Young’s team plays in.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the rap star.

RIP Takeoff. Beyond fucking sad. Feels like every other day we lose one of our brothers. Society continuing to lean on hate and envy. Love those few around you and appreciate life daily. You truly never know when your last day might be! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 1, 2022

He tweeted, “RIP Takeoff. Beyond f***ing sad. Feels like every other day we lose one of our brothers. Society continuing to lead on hate and envy. Love those few around you and appreciate life daily. You truly never know when your last day might be.”

Social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul lamented the constant stream of gun violence in the United States when tweeting about Takeoff.

Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 1, 2022

“Senseless killings need to stop,” Paul said. “Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF.”

Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown echoed a similar sentiment on Twitter.

na…not another one 😔 — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) November 1, 2022

Sports journalist and media personality Jemele Hill reflected on what it was like to go through Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls’ deaths back in the 90s.

I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

