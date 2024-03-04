The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Trail Blazers have struggled all season. They are coming off two straight wins over the Memphis Grizzlies, though. However, they have lost all three of their games against Minnesota this season. In those games, Jerami Grant is averaging 15.0 points per game to lead the team. Deandre Ayton is scoring 12.3 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds to lead the team in that category. Grant and Ayton are questionable for the game, but Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon will remain out.
The Timberwolves are coming off a tough game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. This will be the second night of a back-to-back, and that is never easy for a team. Minnesota, as mentioned, has beaten the Blazers three times this season. In those games, Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.0 points per game. Rudy Gobert is grabbing 14.7 boards per game to lead the team while also putting up 17.0 points against the Blazers. As a team, the Timberwolves have crushed the Blazers by scoring 121.7 points per game. The Timberwolves should come into this game healthy and ready to go.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Odds
Portland Trail Blazers: +14.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +810
Minnesota Timberwolves: -14.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -1350
Over: 212.5 (-110)
Under: 212.5 (-110)
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Root Sports, Bally Sports North
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Trail Blazers are going to have a tough time scoring in this game. This means they have to be at their best on the defensive end. 12 of Portland's 17 wins have come when they allow less than 115 points this season. The Timberwolves score just 113.7 points per game on the season. If the Blazers can keep Minnesota to their season average in this game, they will have a fantastic chance to cover the spread.
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Timberwolves are the top defensive team in the NBA. They allow just 106.9 points per game, which is the lowest in the league by three points. They also allow the lowest field goal percentage, fourth-lowest three-point percentage, and they are very good at outrebounding their opponents. The Timberwolves are playing a weaker team in this one, so the defense should be just as good, maybe even better.
The Trail Blazers average the second-lowest points per game this season. They score just 107.5 points per game. Only scoring that much is not a recipe for success against the Timberwolves. When Minnesota allows less than 110 points this season, they are 35-3. Minnesota has allowed less than that in each game against Portland this season, so they should be able to do it again.
Final Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
The Timberwolves have crushed the Blazers this season, and I do not see it being any different in this game. The Timberwolves have been able to score more than normal against Portland, and the Blazers are dealing with plenty of injuries. I like Minnesota to cover the spread and complete the season sweep over Portland.
Final Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -14.5 (-108), Under 212.5 (-110)