ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) face off against the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) on Wednesday night in what promises to be an intriguing Western Conference matchup. The Blazers, coming off a disappointing 21-61 season, are in the midst of a rebuild and looking to prove themselves against tougher competition. Meanwhile, the Clippers, led by the dynamic James Harden in the absence of Kwahi Leonard

Key to this game will be the Clippers’ offensive firepower, averaging 111 points per game, against Portland’s struggling defense. The Blazers will need to contain Harden, who’s averaging 25 points per game, and limit turnovers to have a chance. Injuries could play a factor, with both teams potentially missing key players.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Clippers NBA Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Los Angeles Clippers: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) enter Wednesday’s matchup as favorites, the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) have the potential to pull off an upset on the road. Despite their slow start, the Blazers possess the ingredients for a surprise victory at the Intuit Dome.

The key for Portland will be exploiting the Clippers’ injury-depleted roster. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined due to a knee injury, the Clippers lose their primary offensive threat and defensive anchor. This absence creates opportunities for the Blazers’ young, energetic lineup to push the pace and attack the paint. Anfernee Simons could have a breakout performance against a Clippers backcourt missing key defensive pieces for this matchup.

Additionally, the Blazers’ frontcourt, led by the versatile Jerami Grant, can capitalize on mismatches against a Clippers team missing Mo Bamba’s rim protection14. Portland’s ability to spread the floor and create open looks from beyond the arc could be the difference-maker, especially if they can improve on their season average of 34.5% from three-point range. The Blazers’ underdog status may also work in their favor, allowing them to play with a chip on their shoulder and catch the Clippers off guard in their new home arena.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are poised to secure a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Intuit Dome on Wednesday night. Despite their recent struggles, the Clippers’ superior talent and home-court advantage should prove too much for the rebuilding Blazers. Los Angeles, with a 2-1 record, has shown flashes of their potential early in the season, averaging an impressive 111.3 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and 31.9% from three-point range. This offensive firepower, coupled with their defensive prowess, gives them a significant edge over a Portland team that has struggled on both ends of the court, as evidenced by their 1-3 start.

The Blazers’ woes are further compounded by a slew of injuries to key players. With Matisse Thybulle out due to a knee injury, Shaedon Sharpe sidelined with a shoulder issue, and Robert Williams III day-to-day with a hamstring problem, Portland’s depth is severely compromised. The Clippers, while dealing with their own injury concerns, including Kawhi Leonard’s absence, still boast a more robust and experienced roster. James Harden’s leadership and the team’s overall chemistry should shine through against a Blazers squad that finished last season with a dismal 21-61 record and has yet to find its footing in the new campaign. The Clippers’ home record of 25-16 last season further tilts the odds in their favor, making them the clear favorites to emerge victorious in this Western Conference showdown.

Final Trail Blazers-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers enter this matchup as strong favorites against the struggling Trail Blazers. While Los Angeles has won two straight games, showcasing improved defense by allowing only 104 points in each, Portland has stumbled to a 1-3 start. The Blazers’ offensive woes, ranking 25th in points per game, are likely to continue against the Clippers’ 6th-ranked defense.

However, the 8.5-point spread seems generous. Portland has covered in two of their last three games, while the Clippers are adjusting to playing without Kawhi Leonard. Expect a competitive game where the Clippers win but fail to cover. Take the Trail Blazers +8.5 in a closer-than-expected contest.

Final Trail Blazers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +8.5 (-110), Under 213.5 (-110)