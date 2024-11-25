ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Portland Trail Blazers continue their road trip as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +10 (-108)

Moneyline: +350

Memphis Grizzlies: -10 (-112)

Moneyline: +450

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, KATU 2.2

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Portland has won three of their last five games, and they are coming off a win against the Houston Rockets. They have really excelled on the defensive side of the court in their last five, though. In those games, the Trail Blazers are allowing just 106.2 points per game. That is much lower than their season average, so they are playing much better. They need to continue to be solid on defense if they want to cover this spread.

Zach Edey is out Monday night, which hurts the team. However, Ja Morant missed their last game against the Chicago Bulls, and he is questionable Monday night. He is dealing with hip and pelvic muscle issues, so it would not be surprising to see him sit this one out. Without Morant, the Grizzlies offense takes a big hit. If the Trail Blazers can take advantage of the Grizzlies being without two of their better players, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies played extremely well in their first game against the Trail Blazers on November 10. In that game, Memphis put up 134 points and won by 45 points. The Grizzlies shot 55.3 percent from the floor in the game, 37.2 percent from beyond the arc, and they made 24 of their 28 free throws in the game. Having another offensive game like that will make for an easy win Monday night.

The Grizzlies having that type of game is not a big surprise. They are second in the NBA in points per game, fifth in field goal percentage, eighth in offensive rebounds per game, and third in assists. They do a great job sharing the ball, getting second chance opportunities, and putting up points this season. Portland has been good on defense lately, but they usually allow more points. With the injuries the Trail Blazers are dealing with, the Grizzlies should be able to win this game.

As mentioned, the Grizzlies crushed the Trail Blazers in their first meeting. They allowed just 89 points in the win, and held Portland to just 34.0 percent shooting. The more impressive part of their win was they held the Trail Blazers to 9.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Portland was 4-42 from three in the game. I would not expect the Trail Blazers to be that bad from three again, but Memphis does a good job closing out on shooters. If they can have another solid defensive game, the Grizzlies will cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Trail Blazers are big underdogs, and that is for a reason. Memphis can score the basketball as well as any team in the NBA, and the Trail Blazers are missing some of their better players. For that reason, I am going to take the Grizzlies to cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -10 (-112)