The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls will play on Saturday night. Memphis is currently 9-7 while Chicago is just 7-10. However, earning a victory on the road will prove to be especially difficult if Ja Morant does not play. Morant is dealing with multiple injuries heading into Saturday's game.

Morant, 25, has been limited to only eight games played during the 2024-25 season. Yet, Memphis has still played fairly well. They can take a big step forward if Morant can get healthy and play on a more consistent basis. The Grizzlies will be patient when it comes to his return, though.

With all of that being said, is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Ja Morant's injury status vs. Bulls

Morant is currently listed as doubtful for Saturday's game, per the NBA injury report. The Grizzlies star is battling right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains according to the injury report.

Morant is averaging 20.6 points per game on 44.8 percent field goal shooting so far in the 2024-25 season. He is also recording 9.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals per outing.

When healthy, Morant features the ceiling of one of the best players in the NBA. He is a superstar who can lead the Grizzlies to the postseason. Memphis has quietly out-performed expectations up to this point, and they are hoping that Morant can get healthy and lead them back to the playoffs.

The Grizzlies should still have a chance to defeat the Bulls regardless of Morant's final injury status, though. Chicago has yet to find any consistency this year. With that being said, winning any game on the road without your best player is never a simple task.

For now, it is doubtful that Ja Morant will play tonight vs. the Bulls.