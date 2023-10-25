The Portland Trail Blazers open up their season on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Trail Blazers-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Clippers Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +9 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: -9 (-110)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Root Sports, Bally Sports Southern California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Trail Blazers will be without Damien Lillard for the first time in a long time, but they believe they have a solid replacement. They used their draft pick on Scoot Henderson, and he is expected to be very good for the Blazers. Henderson played in four preseason games, and showed out well. If he can be the player the Blazers think he will be, Portland will cover this spread.

The Trail Blazers lost Jusuf Nurkic, and Lillard, but that does not mean they are bad. With Henderson, the Blazers added Deandre Ayton, and Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams III. Those three players are not superstars, but they are good enough to make a difference. With those three, the Blazers are going to get some good production. Portland also returns Jerami Grant, and Anfernee Simons. Those two players are pretty good scorers, and it should be the same this year. The Blazers could be a sneaky good team this year.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers still have Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George. Both of those players are superstars, but they do struggle to stay on the court. However, they are both healthy and ready to go for opening night, and that is great news for the Clippers. When both George and Leonard were on the court, the Clippers had a record of 24-14. Those Norman Powell also returns for the Clippers. He averaged 17 points per game last season, but was not a factor in many other categories. Nonetheless, with those three players, the Clippers should be a pretty good team again this season.

The Clippers finished 44-38 last season, even with their two star players playing only 38 games together. This means the Clippers find ways to win with the other people on the team. Including Powell, Russell Westbrook, Marcus Morris, and Ivica Zubac were able to get the job done. Los Angeles will need George, and Leonard to have good games, but there is a good chance they cover the spread with a fully healthy team.

Final Trail Blazers-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Trail Blazers are going to be a very fun team to watch. Scoot Henderson is going to be a very good player, and fun to watch for years to come. The tough part is trying to figure out how well the Blazers will play around him. The Clippers are a fully healthy team, so all signs point towards them winning this game and covering the spread. To make matters better, the Clippers are playing at home in this game. I really like the Trail Blazers and what they have to offer. I do not think they lose this game by double-digits, so I am going to take the Blazers to cover this spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +9 (-110), Under 226 (-110)