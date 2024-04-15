In this era of the transfer portal frenzy, adding quality veteran players has become key to winning college basketball games. Defending two-time national champions UConn boasted a pair of transfers — Cam Spencer from Rutgers and Tristan Newton from Eastern Carolina — as their top two scorers this past season plus former Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra off the bench.
While many portal players are still uncommitted at this point, here are the four best transfer portal additions so far.
Tramon Mark (Arkansas to Texas)
What initially looked like a minor makeover is turning into a full-blown overhaul in Austin. Dylan Disu, Max Abmas, and Brock Cunningham are all out of eligibility, while Dillon Mitchell and Tyrese Hunter are in the transfer portal. Yet the scary part for the rest of the Big 12 is that Texas could be even better this year.
The program added the accomplished Indiana State duo of Julian Larry and Jayson Kent, who will provide the perfect complimentary pieces to the team's newest signing — former Arkansas and Houston wing Tramon Mark. Mark led Arkansas with 16.2 PPG last season and is a productive scorer at all three levels. The fifth-year wing finished with an offensive rating of 112.1 while shooting 75.8% on 91 shots at the rim. He also attempted 163 free throws. With his size and scoring ability, Tramon Mark was one of the best players available in the transfer portal. He will immediately be a First Team All-Big 12 contender in his final collegiate season.
Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State to Kansas)
If recent Summit League Players of the Year Max Abmas and Baylor Scheierman are any indicator of success, then Zeke Mayo — the 2023-24 award winner — should be the next great basketball product out of the Great Plains. Mayo averaged 18.8 PPG and shot nearly 40% from beyond the arc. Mayo adds much-needed floor-spacing and backcourt depth for Kansas, and at 6-4, he has the size to compete defensively in the Big 12. Zeke Mayo should help the Jayhawks rebound from a disappointing finish to the 23-24 season.
PJ Haggerty (Tulsa to Memphis)
At 21.2 PPG, not only was Tulsa's PJ Haggerty the 15th-highest scorer in the country as a freshman, but he led all underclassmen in scoring. Despite being a point guard, Haggerty did most of his damage inside the arc. The 6-3 guard shot 53.4% from two — improving that rate to 56.1% in AAC play and 59.3% in five games against top-100 opponents. Haggerty also finished third in the country in free throw attempts, trailing only Zach Edey and Jaedon Ledee.
Tulsa guard had 32 points in a win over South Florida (one of USF's two AAC defeats) and did not score less than 16 points in a game in AAC play. Haggerty's outside shot needs improvement (28.4% on 71 attempts) but the transfer portal move to Memphis offers him continued freedom in another fast-paced offense built around guard play.
Ja'kobi Gillespie (Belmont to Maryland)
After the departure of All-Big Ten First-Team guard Jahmir Young, the Terrapins bring in another smaller guard who excels at getting to the rim. The 6-1 Ja'Kobi Gillespie shot an astonishing 72.6% on 124 attempts at the rim in 2023-24 en route to 17.4 PPG. Gillespie also made 39% of his three-point attempts. Defensively, the former Belmont guard was named to the MVC All-Defense team, pacing the league with 2.0 steals per game.
With two years of eligibility remaining, transfer portal addition Ja'Kobi Gillespie has the potential to be the the next all-conference guard in Terrapin red.