Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together, according to sources per PEOPLE. Their newborn is a boy which was announced at a gender reveal back in June.

The Blink-182 drummer teased that their baby would be due soon in a recent podcast interview. The conversation began with Morse asking if Barker would ever reunite with the Transplants — a band that joined in 2002.

“There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due,” Barker said, confirming the name of his unborn son.

“Rocky Thirteen Barker,” Morse said with Barker repeating the name “Rocky Thirteen Barker.”

“Such a hard name, man,” Morse told the musician.

“I was like he's going to come out of…my wife's vagina doing front kicks and push-ups and…” Barker joked.

Barker added that the baby was expected Halloween or the first week of November, which maps out. The baby could have been born Friday (Nov. 3), which is the same birthday as their aunt Kendall Jenner or Saturday (Nov. 4).

The couple already have six children between the two of them. Kardashian shares Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The road to conceiving a baby was tough, and they were about their struggles. They previously spoke about ending IVF treatment on The Kardashians.

“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians' in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”

The couple later announced that they had emergency fetal surgery in which Barker flew to Los Angeles to be with Kardashian in the hospital at the time.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney wrote in a caption of a black-and-white photo of her holding Barker's hand via Instagram.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

Barker took to Twitter to thank the doctors for helping save their son.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” Barker tweeted.