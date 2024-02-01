The two can't always be together, unfortunately.

Well, it looks like Taylor Swift is going to the Grammys solo. Her main squeeze, Travis Kelce, will not make it to the big show.

Instead, he's preparing for his big game.

The Kansas City Chief superstar is making Super Bowl LVIII practice a priority this Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter states. He mentioned this on Wednesday's The Pat McAffee Show.

Travis Kelce will not attend the Grammy Awards with Taylor Swift

The tight end said, “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for. I got practice Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day. Unfortunately, I have to get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

Flying to Los Angeles, where the Grammy Awards will occur, must prove difficult. And yes, it's one week before The Chiefs and the 49ers clash in Las Vegas.

All this being said, you can surely expect Taylor to attend the game on February 11. It's even turned into a math problem on how she'll do it since she'll be performing in Tokyo on Saturday, Feb 10. However, with the time change, it turns out that she can arrive on time.

Beyond the two events each of them has coming up, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are now wrapped up in politics, as it's been making the news cycles of how an endorsement from the singer could sway the election.

It just never ends with these two lovebirds…