This is one big math equation that we Swiftie figured out.

The biggest question (or at least one of the biggest) making the rounds is: If Kansas City advances to the Super Bowl — can Taylor Swift attend?

It's a topic of discussion for Swifties because the performer has a concert in Tokyo on her Eras Tour on February 10, and the big game is on February 11 in Las Vegas. But surely she would want to see her boy, Travis Kelce, play.

So, is it possible?

Can Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl despite having a concert the night before in Japan?

When doing the math, The Daily Mail states it CAN be done. Here's the breakdown…

First, there's a 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Vegas, which helps. When she goes on stage at 8 pm in Japan, it'll be 3 am in Nevada. Considering her shows last about three and a half hours, that should mean she'll conclude about 11:30 pm, which makes it 6:30 am in Vegas.

If all goes well, she could be boarding a jet around 1 am local time, taking the 13-hour flight to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, and landing around 9 pm on Saturday, February 10.

That allows plenty of time to rest up because the game doesn't start until 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, February 11. Whew!

Ian Rapport even analyzed this mad dash to the game. He agrees with the Daily Mail that it's totally doable. It's just a math problem solved by adding time differences, concert ends, flights, and when the game starts.

From @NFLGameDay: Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas if the #Chiefs win? Sources say YES, despite having a concert in Japan the night before. Here's how 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/t4AUZ0BZy9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

We're guessing getting to the VIP suite for her probably won't be too time-consuming, so that's not factored in. Her BFF, Brittany Mahomes, should be rested, waiting for her arrival.

We'll find out today if Taylor Swift even needs to make this busy schedule to Las Vegas. It depends on whether The Chiefs can beat Baltimore in the AFC Championship game that starts at 3 pm EST.