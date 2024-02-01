Whoopi Goldberg is over talking about Taylor Swift. "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin is a huge Swift fan.

Whoopi Goldberg is over talking about Taylor Swift. On a recent episode of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is a huge Swifie, brought up the Grammy-winner thinking that Swift is the real author of Argylle while talking to Bryce Dallas Howard who plays Elly Collyway in the film adaptation of the novel.

Once Swift's name was brought up, Goldberg said, “Oh my God!” as she laughed and put her head down on the table jokingly.

“It’s really important, because Taylor Swift is an icon and works very hard on all the things that she creates, and we’d never want to take credit for something she wasn’t part of. So, yes, Taylor Swift did not write Argylle, but none of us have a full understanding of the mystery around Elly Conway,” Howard explained to the hosts. “Matthew Vaughn, the director, his daughter heard about this theory about Taylor Swift and rushed into his room and was like, ‘Why did you not tell me that Taylor Swift wrote Argylle, dad? You should at least be able to trust me?’ And he was like, ‘Hmm, pardon?’ and went online and saw this.”

However its all love between Goldberg and Swift as she explained her reasoning.

“Alright. OK, enough with Taylor Swift,” she said. “I mean, we love the girl, but, alright.”

Swift has always been a topic of discussion, but most notably recently due to her high-profile relationship with Travis Kelce. Kelce, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, recently defended his relationship with the pop star due to the constant scrutiny of their relationship.

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends,” Kelce gushed on Wednesday. “It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

“We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It’s nothing more than that,” he explained. “As much as the world wants to paint us as the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it.

He also revealed that, unfortunately, he won't be able to support Swift at the Grammys on Sunday (Feb. 4) due to practice for the Super Bowl.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Kelce, said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think I got practice.”

Swift has been nominated for six awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

It has not been confirmed on whether Swift will attend the Super Bowl.