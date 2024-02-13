Fresh off of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 victory, Travis Kelce has lined up a Hollywood project. The project has a major Joe Biden twist, though.

Travis Kelce going Hollywood

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at Super Bowl.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today.

Variety is reporting that Kelce will be using Biden's renewable energy tax credits to finance a new film, My Dead Friend Zoe.

The new film is going to premiere at this year's SXSW (South by Southwest) festival. This is Kelce's first venture into Hollywood. Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, and Morgan Freeman star in the new film.

The tax credits come from Mike Field's sale of surplus tax credits. My Dear Friend Zoe producer Ray Mailleo discussed the matter.

“Hollywood is risky, right? On a scale of one to 10, Hollywood, it is a 9.5. Especially in terms of independent film,” Mailleo said. “These federal tax credits take the risk down to like a five.”

Per Variety's report, My Dead Friend Zoe “follows a female Afghanistan veteran (Morales) who comes head-to-head with her Vietnam grandfather (Harris) at the family's ancestral lake house.”

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs just won their third Super Bowl championship in recent memory. They beat the San Fransisco 49ers 25-22 in an overtime thriller at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the game, Kelce racked in nine catches for 93 yards.

This may be his first foray into Hollywood, but Kelce isn't the only NFL player to do so. Tom Brady has gotten into the game for years now. In 2015, he appeared in Ted 2 as himself. In 2023, he appeared in 80 for Brady and produced the film as well.