Donna Kelce, the mom of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce, is back on social media. She is here to clarify a question about his appearance.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) on August 19, 2024, to respond to a fan wondering about her son's eye color. They posted an image of Kelce and thought he had green eyes. However, Donna Kelce quickly clarified what color they are.

“Light blue almost grey…, lol,” she responded.

To date, the post has almost 400,000 views and over 3.4 thousand likes. This marked her first post on the platform since April 11. That was when she commented on a post that featured childhood videos of Travis and Jason Kelce. “Brought back some awesome memories!!” she said.

However, she has been more active on Instagram. On August 2, Kelce posted an image of a care package she received from Dolltini.

While the fan was certain Travis has green eyes, his mother would know best. At least she returned to X in time to clear up any confusion.

Donna Kelce is the mom of two NFL legends, Jason and Travis Kelce. For years, she had to support both of her sons' respective teams — the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Since Jason retired, it will now be easier for her to focus on her other son's team.

Travis Kelce's NFL career

Since 2013, Travis Kelce has been a part of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft after attending Cincinnati from 2008-12.

In his second NFL season, Kelce made a big impact. He had over 850 yards and five touchdowns. He had similar stats the following season.

2016 marked the first 1,000-yard season of Kelce's career. He would reach that milestone in the following six seasons. 2023 broke that streak when he had 984 yards receiving in 15 games.

The year prior, Kelce had a career year with 110 catches (a career-high), 1,338 yards (the second-most of his career), and 12 touchdowns (a career-high).

Additionally, Kelce has been named to seven All-Pro teams (four First-team, three Second-team) and nine-straight Pro Bowls from 2015-2023.

During his career, Kelce has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs. These all came during the Patrick Mahomes era. They also made it to a fourth Super Bowl in 2021. However, they lost the game 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He also holds the NFL postseason records for most career receptions (165) and touchdowns by a tight end (19). Kelce also holds the record for most seasons with 1,000 yards by a tight end (seven).

Coming up, Kelce and the Chiefs will defend their Super Bowl title in 2024. They open their 2024 regular season on September 5 with a game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team they defeated in the AFC Championship to go to the Super Bowl.

His relationship with Taylor Swift

Recently, Kelce has gained more attention for his relationship with Taylor Swift. The two began dating in September 2023, which started when Swift attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

He has attended several of her Eras Tour concerts. During Swift's June 23, 2024, concert in London, England, Kelce appeared on stage and performed with his girlfriend during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”