The Kansas City Chiefs officially brought back longtime punter Dustin Colquitt this week, signing the veteran to a one-day contract so he could retire with the franchise he helped define. The two-time Pro Bowler, who spent 15 of his 16 NFL seasons with the Chiefs in Kansas City, became one of the most respected and consistent players in franchise history.

Colquitt, drafted by the Chiefs in 2005, appeared in a franchise-record 238 games and finished his career with a 44.8-yard punting average. He played a key role on the Super Bowl 54 team, earning a ring as Kansas City ended its 50-year championship drought. A two-time Pro Bowler, Colquitt was also a three-time nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, recognizing his outstanding impact off the field.

The Chiefs confirmed the news with a statement on their Instagram page this afternoon.

“We’ve signed Dustin Colquitt to a one-day deal so he can officially retire a Kansas City Chief ❤️ Congrats on a well-earned retirement, @dqp47,” the post read.

The move was met with an outpouring of support across social media, highlighting just how much Colquitt meant to the franchise and its fans. His bond with the fanbase, especially through autograph signings and local events, cemented his place as more than just a reliable special teamer.

Following his release in 2020, Colquitt had short stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and Cleveland Browns, but he never found a home quite like Kansas City. A brief return to the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2021 hinted at closure, but the one-day contract now makes that official.

Off the field, his legacy includes impactful charity work like his “Punting for Smiles” campaign with TeamSmile, which delivers dental care to underserved children.

This chapter closes with Colquitt not only holding records but also the hearts of Chiefs Kingdom. His retirement signals more than the end of a career—it honors a legacy built on excellence, loyalty, and class.