When the Kansas City Chiefs selected Josh Simmons with the final pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it allowed Patrick Mahomes and his fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

Sure, some talent evaluators expected Simmons to come off the board on Day 2 after his final season at Ohio State came to a premature end due to injury, but for the Chiefs, finding a reliable long-term blindside protector for Mahomes was worth a slight overpay.

Need proof? Well, look no further than the team's offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, who used some of his media time to celebrate Simmons for turning in some tantalizing tape that caused him to fly up KC's draft boards.

“College film is phenomenal. You see athleticism and recovery when he gets beat,” Nagy said via AtoZ Sports' Charles Goldman. “I've been really impressed with his professionalism since he's been in this building. He's doing everything he's been allowed to do… His film is really good.”

Widely considered one of the best offensive tackles in this year's class before suffering a torn patellar tendon in October, the questions surrounding Simmons had little to do with his ability to play meaningful football but instead when he'd be available to go and what percent he'd perform at when that day came. Simmons graded out well against the run, even better against the pass, and was expected to be a Day 1 starter if fully healthy.

Will Simmons be able to play in time for Week 1? Ian Rapoport said that Simmons “could” be cleared in time for training camp, but only time will tell if that expectation proves true. But even if Simmons is unable to go right away, if he becomes the guy long-term, playing like a major bargain on a rookie-scale deal before his next contract begins with a two, the Chiefs will be over the moon with his addition all the same.