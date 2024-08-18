The Kansas City Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl champions, continue their exhibition schedule this afternoon at home against the Detroit Lions, aiming to even their record at 1-1. The Chiefs decided to feature some of their top players in today's game, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

As expected, Mahomes showcased his signature flair with an astounding behind-the-back pass to Kelce, eliciting thunderous cheers from the fans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Also voicing his approval via social media was recently retired former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the brother of Travis. On his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, he exclaimed, “This son of a gun actually did it!! Magic Mahomes”

Patrick Mahomes discussed a trick pass earlier this year

Although Chiefs fans are well-acquainted with Mahomes' extraordinary talent, seeing him pull off a behind-the-back pass during a game—even in the preseason—was still an incredible sight.

And as Mahomes said earlier this year on “First Things First” via KansasCity.com, he was hesitant to do it.

“I think it was we didn’t play as well offensively enough for me to pull the behind-the-back pass off this last year,” Mahomes said in June. “But it’s no one else’s fault than myself, because coach (Andy) Reid wants me to throw it behind the back more than anyone in the world.

“And so he deliberately puts in plays that I have the opportunity to throw the ball behind the back. So it’s not a coaching thing. It’s me not having that confidence to do it in a game. “But one of these games, man, we’ve got to do it. There’s been too much hype on it. We’ve got to do it and hopefully it’s to Trav. He’s the best at judging that behind-the-back pass.”

After today's game against Detroit, the Chiefs have one final preseason contest before the regular season kicks off on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.